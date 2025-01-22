Record "Aphrodisiac Honey" Seizure Raises Alarm In France

France is witnessing a sharp rise in the illegal import and distribution of adulterated "love honey", laced with potentially lethal doses of Viagra and Cialis - a prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Customs officials reported a significant increase in seizures of adulterated honey, with 131 cases reported in 2023, up from just 18 in 2019. The largest single haul took place in Marseille, southern France, last November, where over 13 tonnes of aphrodisiac honey from Malaysia were seized.

Customs officials, in a statement released Monday, warned the public about the growing trend of "aphrodisiac honey", sold both online and in corner shops for recreational use.

The honey, often marketed as an all-natural aphrodisiac, contains active ingredients like Sildenafil and Tadalafil. These compounds are commonly found in Viagra and Cialis, which are regulated medicines. "Tests carried out by the Joint Laboratory Service (Customs and DGCCRF) detect the presence of active ingredients such as Sildenafil or Tadalafil, both of which are used to treat erectile dysfunction and are subject to regulation," said the French customs agency.

Vendors tout the honey on social media, offering delivery across France, with prices ranging from Rs 2,700 per pot to Rs 4,500 for 10 sachets. But officials warned the products were often sold in illegal boutiques that also sell illicit cigarettes and drugs.

The agency warned that consumers were taking considerable risks by consuming this adulterated honey, especially as there was no mention of dosage, contra-indications or adverse effects on the sachets.

"There is a risk of very serious or even fatal accidents if taken simultaneously with other medication," Dr Alain Ducardonnet, a cardiologist, told French broadcaster BFMTV, as per The Telegraph. "The second risk is an overdose. If you take too much, you risk epileptic seizures, haemorrhages, or kidney problems."

Already in 2021, health authorities had warned of several cases where the honey had caused convulsions, cerebral oedemas or acute kidney injuries.

Despite the risks, young men have been buying and consuming the honey in growing numbers. "Following a trend, a younger public are going for this in a big way, thinking they can match the performances to be found on porn sites," a police officer told Le Figaro newspaper.

Adulterated honey typically arrives from countries like Malaysia, Turkey and Tunisia, either by container ships or through smaller volumes bought online, CNN reported. While France imports honey from countries like Ukraine, Belgium and Spain, these illegal shipments bypass regulatory checks.