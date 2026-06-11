The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has risen to 635 as of June 9, Health Minister Roger Kamba has said. In a post on social media platform X on Wednesday (local time), Kamba said the outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo Ebola virus, continues to pose challenges, but the response is gaining momentum, with more patients recovering and contact tracing improving,, reports Xinhua news agency. According to Kamba, the proportion of contacts under follow-up has increased to 61.1 per cent, up from 56.4 per cent a day earlier. He said health authorities are monitoring "every zone, every alert and every signal," as vigilance remains high.

Kamba also announced eight new recoveries, including seven in Nyankunde and one in Mongbwalu, both in the eastern province of Ituri. The new recoveries brought the total number of recovered patients to 30.

"Each recovery sends a strong message: come for treatment, as early care saves lives," he said.

The minister added that 490 tonnes of medicines have been deployed, laboratories strengthened, and response teams mobilised around the clock in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.

The DRC declared its latest Ebola outbreak on May 15. On May 17, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) warned that ongoing response efforts are "facing significant operational constraints," noting that health facilities in several affected areas are in poor condition and often lack drinkable water, incinerators, personal protective equipment, and decontamination supplies.

Insecurity, shortage of ambulances, growing staffing pressures with some health workers unpaid or without incentives, and poor roads are further slowing access and response operations, it said, while highlighting the existing lack of community trust as "a critical challenge" jeopardising ongoing response efforts.

The agency also expressed concern over the negative impacts of travel restrictions imposed on affected and at-risk African countries despite guidance from the World Health Organization and the Africa CDC.

The Africa CDC outlined several "immediate priorities," including strengthening community engagement and risk communication, fast-tracking multidisciplinary rapid response teams to high-risk areas, addressing gaps in infection prevention and safe burial, as well as enhancing surveillance and contact follow-up.

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