Dussehra 2018: Date, Significance And How To Celebrate In A Healthy, Eco-Friendly Manner

Vijayadashmi or Dussehra 2018 date or Dasara is October 19. Vijay refers to victory and Dashami refers to tenth. The festival signifies victory of good over evil. The word Dussehra is derived from Sanskrit words "dasha" and "hara" which mean "ten" and "defeat" respectively. Dussehra is celebrated on the 10th day of the month of Ashvin, which falls in the Gregorian months of September or October. Dussehra marks the end of Durga Puja, where goddess Durga defeated demon Mahishasur to help restore Dharma. Alongside, the festival also marks victory of Lord Rama against Ravana. Dussehra 2018 is October 19.

Dusshera is celebrated in different ways in different parts of India. In West Bengal, Durga Puja celebrations begin on Sashti or sixth day of Navratri and continues till Vijayadashmi - when idols of Goddess Durga are immersed in water bodies. Durga Puja is widely celebrated in different parts of Delhi as well.

Dussehra 2018 marks victory of good over evil

Speaking of Dussehra 2018 celebrations in Delhi, it is marked by burning huge effigies of Ravana, his brother Kumbhakaran and his son Meghnad. This is done in order to signify Lord Rama's victory and also the victory of good over evil. Another significant part of Dussehra celebrations is Ram Lilas. Ram Lilas begin some days before Dussehra. People gather in huge numbers to witness plays, musicals and skits revolving around some of the most memorable episodes from Hindu epic Ramayana.

Amidst celebrations, it is also important to keep air pollution in mind. With rising levels of air pollution in Delhi, it is important to realise that burning effigies can contribute to worsening air quality. It is also important to avoid using firecrackers as they are one of the major contributors to air pollution. Celebrations of Dussehra can be kept simple and environment-friendly by focusing on its significance.

Air pollution can make people prone to serious diseases. It can increase risks of asthma, cardiovascular diseases and respiratory problems. Since the past few years, levels of air pollution tend to rise tremendously in Delhi this time of the year. It becomes so hazardous that health experts advise to refrain from all outdoor activities. Being outdoors when air quality turns "very poor" can make people have cough and suffer from breathing problems. So, it is important that activities which further contribute to air pollution are avoided.

Dussehra 2018 celebrations can be made eco-friendly by avoiding use of loud speakers or playing music loudly as it may contribute to noise pollution. Also, use eco-friendly lights which consume less energy. For visiting pandals or maidans where celebrations are taking place, use public transport. Use eco-friendly and recyclable products for decoration. Usage of disposable cutlery in pandals can be helpful.

Celebrations of Dussehra in Mysore are known Mysuru Dasara. People in Mysore celebrate Goddess Chamundeswari - which is another avatar of Goddess Durga. As part of celebrations, the Mysore palace is illuminated beautifully with bright lights.

