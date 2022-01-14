Dr Jaishree Shares Importance Of Vitamin B3 And How You Can Add It To Your Diet

B3 or Niacin is known to be helpful in lowering cholesterol levels

We are all aware of the importance of vitamins and minerals in our bodies. One such essential nutrient happens to be vitamin B3, also known as Niacin. The vitamin carries a large array of health benefits. Vitamin B3 or Niacin is known to be helpful in lowering cholesterol levels, regulating digestion, improving skin, promoting heart health, along with several other benefits. The vitamin can be consumed through a variety of food items and even found in the form of supplements. Explaining further, Dr Jaishree Sharad has dedicated her Instagram post to vitamin B3 (Niacin). In it, she also shared the daily dose requirement of the vitamin and its sources.

What are the benefits of Vitamin B3?

1) Anti-inflammatory

Studies prove that vitamin B3 has anti-inflammatory properties that can control inflammation.

2) Antioxidant

Antioxidants are important for the body since they prevent the damage of cells caused by free radicals. Vitamin B3 is rich in antioxidants.

3) Reduces pigment melanin

Melanin is a natural skin pigment. Vitamin B3 reduces the hyperpigmentation of the skin and thus, prevents it from getting darker.

4) Retains moisture and increases ceramides production

The presence of vitamin B3 helps in retaining moisture in the skin which is good. It also helps in increasing the production of ceramides (lipids present on the outer layer of the skin).

5) Controls acne

Acne on the skin is a major cause of concern for many people. Vitamin B3 aids in acne control.

What is the daily requirement of vitamin B3?

As per Dr Jaishree Sharad, one must consume 14g to 15g of Vitamin B3 per day.

Sources of vitamin B3 are as follows:

Dr Jaishree Sharad stated that vitamin B3 can be obtained from legumes, nuts, grain products, mushrooms. You can also consume it through non-vegetarian food items like chicken, pork, fish and eggs. Vitamin B3 can also be taken as an oral supplement, she said.

Now that you have these tips, you can include vitamin B3 into your diet mindfully.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.