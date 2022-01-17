Dr Jaishree Sharad Discusses The Causes And Treatment Options For Dark Circles

There can be many reasons for dark circles besides lack of sleep

Dark circles can be quite troublesome. Often, people try to hide them with makeup or other cosmetics. Bu, the question here is for how long? It's always better to know the exact cause behind the problem. Dark circles under the eyes are common among many people. Most people think it's only because of stress or lack of sleep. However, there can be many other reasons behind its occurrence. Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad discussed its possible causes and treatment in an Instagram post. Dr Jaishree Sharad shared the following causes for dark circles:

Genetics: Certain conditions are inherited. So, if other people in your family also have dark circles, yours is a genetic condition and may be evident from childhood itself.

Lack of sleep: A human being generally needs about 6 to 8 hours of sleep every day. But if you aren't getting adequate sleep properly, it may lead to dark circles.

Low haemoglobin levels: The decreasing level of haemoglobin in the body also results in dark circles for many people.

Rubbing your eyes: Frequently rubbing your eyes or the area underneath may harm you. PIH is caused by frequent rubbing of the eyes due to a habit or dry skin or atopic eczema.

Allergies: It's always safe to know beforehand if your cosmetics or hair colour suits you or not. This is because, at times, you may develop allergies due to cosmetics and hair colour resulting in dark circles. Sometimes, fragrance-based products, pollution and dust may also create dark patches beneath your eyes.

Smoking: The dermatologist also stated that smoking was one of the causes for dark circles to occur.

Sunken eyes: This condition can create a shadow resulting in dark circles.

Sun exposure: Excessive sun exposure may make your skin look dull and darken the area under your eyes.

Diabetes or insulin resistance: This may be another cause behind dark circles. So, be careful.

Dr Jaishree Sharad stated that the best thing to do was to consult a dermatologist for dark circles since the skin specialist would plan a combination of treatments for you.

Dr Jaishree Sharad shared the possible treatment processes:

The area around your eyes is sensitive. So, avoid rubbing it constantly.

Avoid using cosmetics that are over six months old since you may not know how they could affect your skin thereafter

Make sure you sleep for 6 to 8 hours every day if you don't want those dark circles anymore. Avoid frequent late-night outings.

Take care of your skin properly. If you are allergic to dust, smoke etc, wear a mask when you are outdoors.

Quit smoking, in case you're a smoker.

Meditate or do pranayama to be able to cope with stress.

Dr Jaishree Sharad also threw light on the following:

1) Creams and serums: Sesderma K-vit serum, yugard under eye cream and fair eye gel.

2) Glycolic acid and arginine peels.

3) Pico laser or Q switched Nd Yag laser treatments will reduce increased pigment under the eyes.

Here's Dr Jaishree Sharad's video:

We hope these causes and treatment processes give you some clarity on dealing deal with dark circles.

