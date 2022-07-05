Do's And Don't's During Your Periods

Dark chocolate is rich in iron and magnesium and is a great snack for when you're on periods

On average, a woman menstruates for roughly 7 years of her lifetime. That is a lot of time spent experiencing cramps, body soreness, fatigue, and so on. Adding to this, misinformation or lack of correct information might make these days of the month even worse. In this article, we discuss some do's and don't's that can make this time of the month easier.

Here are our scientifically-backed, do's and don't's for your menstruation cycles:

Do's

Warm showers

Warm showers are a great way to unwind and have proven to help ease pain from cramps. For years now, taking a shower or washing hair during periods has been frowned upon. However, according to studies, there are no negative effects linked with doing so.

Exercise

Exercising has proven to be a great way to release stress and boost happy hormones in the body. Furthermore, it might also help release some pain from your period cramps. Engaging with some yoga focused on reducing cramps may be even more helpful.

Hydrate

Drinking ample water and water-rich fruits and vegetables is healthy no matter period or not. However, menstruation can cause dehydration, headaches, and discomfort. You can try to pick healthier foods, like curbing sugar cravings by indulging in fresh fruits instead of eating a cake or pastry.

Eat dark chocolate

Yes, dark chocolate is highly recommended while you are on your period. Firstly, it is a much healthier alternative to sugary junk foods. Secondly, dark chocolate is high in iron and magnesium. Magnesium has been proven to lower the severity of period symptoms and might release some strain.

Eat more protein

Doctors recommend having protein-rich foods as it energises the body and reduces fatigue. In addition to this, foods that are high in protein keep you feeling fuller for longer.

Better hygiene

Showering regularly and properly is important to lead a hygienic and illness-free life. In addition to this, your body might be more prone to infections during your periods. Hence, doctors advised changing sanitary products every few hours along with showering regularly to avoid contracting any infections

Don't's

Unprotected sex

Engaging in sexual intercourse during your periods is completely okay and very common. However, many mistake period sex as a pregnancy-safe option. However, period sex can lead to pregnancy unlike what some unreliable sources suggest. Furthermore, protected sex also protects you from contracting STDs.

Junk food

As discussed above, your body requires a nutrient-rich diet along with a lot of water in order to best deal with your cycle's symptoms. In fact, what you eat also affects the severity of your symptoms. Junk foods are very high in sugar and salt which might cause you even more discomfort and worsen your cramps. Junk foods can also make you bloat.

Coffee

Caffeine has been proven to constrict our blood vessels. This worsens the symptoms of periods and can cause discomfort. You don't need to cut it out of your routine completely, however, try reducing your caffeine intake to 1 cup a day during your cycle.

Heating pads

As much as heating pads can be comforting and might make you feel better. Using heating pads or heating bottles on the lower abdomen can poorly affect the connective tissues inside your body. These tissues can soften due to the heat and post-heating, might harden and make the cramps worse.

Alcohol

As much as alcohol is universally accepted as a way to unwind and relax. Alcohol is a scientifically proven depressant. This means alcohol consumption can worsen any pre-existing negative feelings or anxiety you might be experiencing during your periods.

Staying up late

Being on periods can be tiring in itself. As much as it may seem tempting to stay on your phone, try to go to bed on time and get the adequate amount of sleep you need. Getting 7-8 hours of sleep each night might help you overcome the feelings of fatigue and lethargy.

In conclusion, a healthy lifestyle is a secret to smoother period cycles. In addition to this, we highly recommend you only seek advice from health professionals or reliable sources. Do not fall for myths and unreliable opinions that might make your symptoms worse.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.