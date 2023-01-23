Don't Get Time To Hit The Gym? Do These 3 Exercises To Get Toned Legs And Belly

You can perform these exercises in the comfort of your home

A good fitness routine is what we all wish for at some point. However, even before we kick off our fitness journey, a number of obstacles come our way ranging from excessive workload, household chores, family responsibilities, weddings, and whatnot. Due to this, we are hardly able to allocate time for workouts and physical activities. But this doesn't mean that you should give up. Small but effective workouts are always better than doing nothing at all.

To help you stay healthy and pump up those muscles amidst a busy schedule, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares a quick and effective workout plan in her latest Instagram Reel.

According to the nutritionist, this workout will help you get a toned stomach and lower body and you can do it during holidays and destination weddings without much hassle. Below are the exercises you should follow.

1. Dumbbell front squat

If you wish to bring your glutes and legs in shape, then squats are the exercise you should master. To perform front dumbbell squats, keep your feet shoulder-width apart and rest the dumbbells on the top of your shoulders. Lift your chest up, look straight, and release your butt down. Now go down slowly in a controlled motion while making sure that the spine is upright throughout the exercise.

2. Reverse lunges

Reverse lunges primarily help tone the back of your thighs and the glutes. Begin by holding dumbbells in both your hands, getting in a steady position, and then taking a leg back. Support the leg that went behind with your toes and maintain a 90-degree angle between your calf and thigh. Repeat the same process for the other leg too.

3. Step-ups

Step-up is another exercise you can do to strengthen your leg muscles. Start by holding two dumbbells as you did during the reverse lunges and place one foot on top of a bench. Step up by driving force from your legs and keep the other leg on the bench. Tap the foot and come down slowly ensuring the right posture. Repeat the process for the other leg.

The nutritionist suggests doing two sets of each exercise with 5-10 repetitions. It would take you not more than 15 minutes to wrap up the workout. Hence, ditch the excuses and get to work.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.