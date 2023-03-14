Do Not Miss These Amazing Benefits Of Jaljeera This Summer

Drinking jaljeera can help ensure better digestion

The summer season is here and it's time to enjoy cool beverages. Right from lassi, chaas and a variety of sherbet to fruit juices, we would want to have it all with each passing day. Well, this is also the best time to sip on a chilled glass of jaljeera. For the unversed, jaljeera is a tangy Indian beverage traditionally made using cilantro, mint, cumin (also known as jeera) and other spices. It's yummy, refreshing and exactly what our body craves to beat the heat when the temperatures go up. Besides this, Jaljeera also fights intestinal gas and supports good digestion. For some people, it also helps in the process of detoxification and reducing acidity. Well, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a post on Instagram Stories stating the benefits of having jaljeera. Do read.

Lovneet shares the following health benefits of jaljeera:

1) It helps in releasing digestive enzymes.

2) Jaljeera basically works like a thirst quencher that keeps you cool and well-hydrated. Isn't it exactly what you need during the hot summer days?

3) Jeera and mint combo boost iron levels, which makes it an anaemia superhero, a drink that energises us and increases oxygenation to our cells.

Now that we are discussing healthy drinks, let's touch upon aloe vera juice also. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says that aloe vera is now being explored as a treatment for gut. She also states that aloe vera can possibly be used as a prebiotic. It has acemanane, glucomannan, mannose polymers (accemannose), vitamin A, vitamin B1, B6 and vitamin C etc. Not only this but according to Lovneet, "Aloe vera also has laxative effects that are caused by aloin, which is found in the sap of the aloe vera plant. Aloinstimulates colon contractions and decreases water absorption in the intestines, which induces and softens stools, respectively, helping in alleviating constipation." Its' properties may help you lessen digestive issues as well.

You must try to add such healthy coolers into your diet and stay hydrated, especially in the summer season ahead.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.