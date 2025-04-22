Beat The Heat With This Expert-Approved Summer Drink

The scorching summer is upon us and the craving for cold beverages is bound to be irresistible. What better way to beat the heat than with a glass of refreshing jaljeera? This staple cooling drink is all you need to lift your spirits and feel refreshed. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho shares the jaljeera recipe and its benefits in his latest Instagram post. The side note read, "The Great Bharat Cooler. In a world chasing fancy drinks and health fads…Here's something simple. Something powerful. Something that's always existed in our culture." Check out the full recipe here:

1. Take mint leaves, roasted cumin powder, black salt and lemon juice in a grinder and grind to fine powder.

2. Add 200 ml of water to the mix and blend it again until it gets a watery consistency.

3. In a tall glass, take a few ice cubes and pour in the prepared pudina jaleera drink mixture.

4. Add soaked basil seeds and mix. Garnish with mint leaves and your refreshing cooling beverage is ready to drink.

TIP: Store the drink in a clay or mud pot (matka) – not just to cool it, but to keep the drink naturally alkaline, the traditional way.

According to Luke Coutinho, Jaljeera offers several health benefits. It helps in cooling down your body in summers, supports digestion, works well for acidity and bloating and is great for stimulating appetite. Additionally, the summer cooler can also support lung health and can help provide relief from nausea and motion sickness.

In his previous Instagram post, fitness coach Luke Coutinho shared the recipe for a herbal tea that helps combat gas and bloating. Just gather a few ingredients: mint leaves for a burst of freshness, ginger for warmth, fennel seeds for soothing comfort, ajwain for digestive aid, and jeera for added flavour. Boil these ingredients together for a few minutes, then let them simmer to release their healing properties. Strain the infusion into a cup, add a sprig of fresh mint for that extra touch, and sip it warm.

According to Luke, having this tea two to three times a day, 30 minutes after meals, can really help with digestive issues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.