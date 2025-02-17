Do Not Ignore These Possible Side Effects Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting involves alternating cycles of eating. This eating pattern can help with weight loss, improve metabolism, reduce stress and help protect against disease and other conditions. Intermittent fasting is currently one of the world's most popular health and fitness trends. Many follow this eating pattern for weight loss while others choose it to improve their health and overall well-being. However, intermittent fasting is not for everyone. There can be a few possible side effects. Read on to know these.

Drawbacks of intermittent fasting

1. Hunger and cravings

Some individuals can find it hard to stick with the plan as long fasting periods can lead to intense hunger or cravings. Intense hunger can also make you consume unnecessary calories.

2. Nutrient deficiency

If not done properly, intermittent fasting can lead to nutritional deficiency. Therefore, it is essential to consume foods rich in essential nutrients during the eating window to prevent nutrient deficiencies.

3. Overeating

You might end up consuming some extra calories than intended during the eating window. This can make you gain weight instead of weight loss.

4. Digestive issues

Indigestion, diarrhea, nausea and bloating are a few common side effects of intermittent fasting. These are more common during the initial phase. To avoid these, stay hydrated and eat enough fibre for smooth digestion.

5. Fatigue and low energy

Studies suggest that some individuals practicing intermittent fasting may experience fatigue and low energy levels, especially during fasting periods. One might also experience low blood sugar, making you feel more tired and weak.

Intermittent fasting is not suitable for everyone. Pregnant and breastfeeding mothers should avoid intermittent fasting. Also, individuals with a history of eating disorders or those with certain medical conditions should not follow intermittent fasting without medical supervision.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.