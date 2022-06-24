Do Essential Oils Help With Arthritis? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Lemongrass oil has been proven very effective in reducing arthritis pain

What are essential oils?

Essential oils are components drawn from plants. These oils extracted are extremely beneficial for our bodies and provide relief for various ailments. They are prepared through a process of distillation to purify them.

The majority of the essential oils are often used for their aromatic properties but some of them may be used as applicators. As most essential oils are available in concentrated forms, you are encouraged to use them by diluting through other oils such as coconut oil, olive oil, etc.

How do essential oils help with arthritis?

Arthritis causes pain, discomfort, and swelling in joints. This may be due to general wear and tear (Osteoarthritis) or a response to an autoimmune disease (Rheumatoid arthritis). In both cases, the pain can cause a lot of discomforts and may even hinder flexibility in the joints.

Essential oils may pose helpful in reducing if not completely removing arthritis pain. Different essential oils have different benefits on the joints and can be a great helper for people with arthritis.

How can essential oils be used for arthritis?

As discussed above, essential oils are often used for aromatherapy or as diluted applicators. Under aromatherapy, essential oils may be used via diffusers and can help ease tension in the joints as well as the mind. Although the effect may be less significant and short-termed. Using essential oils as applicators may provide more comfort and healing.

Essential oils are concentrated and should be diluted if being bought in topical form. As mentioned in the beginning, you can use other oils to dilute essential oils. You can dilute them with coconut oil, olive oil, almond oil, avocado oil, jojoba oil, etc.

Which essential oils can be used?

Different essential oils help to better different ailments. Here are 4 essential oils that can help relieve arthritis pain.

1. Ginger oil

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory and healing properties. Ginger oil can significantly reduce pain from osteoarthritis. Essential oils may also be helpful for people with arthritis that may not have experienced much relief from medications.

2. Eucalyptus oil

Eucalyptus is one of the most common essential oils due to its many benefits. Eucalyptus oil is encouraged for aromatherapy and can also be diluted and used for arthritis pain. Eucalyptus oil has exceptional anti-inflammatory properties and also helps relieve pain.

3. Lemongrass oil

Lemongrass oil is another popular essential oil known for its aromatic scent. However, it is also exceptionally helpful in reducing arthritis pain. It has been considered one of the best essential oils to relieve pain for rheumatoid arthritis.

4. Turmeric oil

Turmeric is very popular for its numerous benefits, especially in southern Asia. Turmeric is abundant in the compound ‘curcumin'. Curcumin has anti-inflammatory properties and also improves blood circulation. Both of these factors may be helpful in reducing arthritis pain.

How to safely use essential oils?

You can also try patch-testing. Try a diluted version of essential oil to a small patch on your arm for 24 hours to notice any reaction caused by your body. Some of the common signs of allergies are runny nose, rashes, sneezing, coughing, watery eyes, etc. However, essential oils are very concentrated and may appear too strong. Be sure to understand the difference.

Essential oils have caught the attention of many due to their exceptional benefits to the human body. They might act as a great addition to your routine and can be used along with medication. However, one may be allergic to certain essential oils. Hence, we encourage you to speak to a doctor before trying any of these essential oils.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.