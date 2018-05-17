Disturbed Body Clock Could Lead To Mood Disorders And Depression: 7 Ways To Help You Sleep Better

A good and peaceful sleep is just as important as your diet and workout schedules

According to a study published in The Lancet Psychiatry, disturbances in the body's internal clock could result in lower happiness and cognitive function. It could be one of the reasons why you end up feeling lonely and depressed most of the time. The study found a strong link between changes in the sleep patterns and mood disorders. The 24-hour body clock monitors the physiological and behavioral functions of our body. It manages everything; from your body temperature to your eating habits. This could be the result of increased body activity during the rest hours and decreased activity during the working hours of the day. A disturbed sleep pattern is also linked to mood instabilities, subjective loneliness, a sense of unhappiness and low satisfaction. They also made people more vulnerable to moodiness. Researchers said that these findings were more observational than cause and effect.Also read: These Are By Far The Best Ways To Improve Your Sleep Quality

A good and peaceful sleep is just as important as your diet and workout schedules. It is that factor which influences much more than your stamina and ability to work during the day. Lack of sleep affects your mood, your hormonal balance and can expose you to a greater risk of serious diseases. It can affect your appetite and make you eat too much or too less; neither of which can benefit your weight loss goals. Instead, sleeping properly makes you eat less, feel fresher, exercise more and lead a healthier life, physically, mentally and emotionally.

If you have been suffering from disturbed sleep patterns, here's a list of tips to help you sleep better.

1. Avoid caffeine during the day

Caffeine is a natural stimulant which has a number of benefits if taken in limited quantities. A single dose of this drug improves your focus, energy and performance. However, if you increase your caffeine intake beyond a certain limit, it can backfire on your health. Also, if you take caffeine at a certain time during the day, that can have negative effects too. A study showed that caffeine consumption six hours before going to bed can interfere with sleep patterns. It stays in your blood for up to 8 hours and can stop you from sleeping peacefully. If you are in a mood for coffee after 3pm, go for decaf.

2. Avoid taking naps during the day

Short and regular power naps during the day can be beneficial for you, however, if you are taking naps more than often and at odd intervals, it can do more harm than good. Sleeping during the day confuses your body clock and stops it from sleeping peacefully at night. A study showed that taking naps during the day can make you feel sleepier. However, another study showed opposite results. So it depends on the system of an individual; while some can benefit from power naps, others may not.

3. Try to sleep and wake at consistent times

Your body clock sets itself according to specific sleeping and waking times according to sunset and sunrise. It is best to not disturb this pattern. However, if your body clock is no longer working in the same way, that is, you sleep and wake at odd times, it is not good for your overall health. Try to set a specific sleep and wake time for yourself. This will help you set your body clock the right way and after some time, you would not require an alarm.



Set a specific sleeping and waking time

4. Avoid alcohol

Alcohol is a health hazard and for a number of reasons. A couple of drinks before going off to sleep can mess with your sleep patterns in a number of ways. It can make you more prone to sleep apnea, snoring and other sleep disorders. It alters melatonin production in your body which is one of the main reasons of lack of sleep.



5. Have a light dinner

When the dinner table is set with all your favorite treats, it is hard to resist all those delicacies. But when the same dinner makes it hard for you to sleep, it would no longer be the thing you wished for. Eating too much before going off to sleep can be harmful for your sleep and overall health. You may experience digestive distress and find it difficult to sleep peacefully. So it is recommended for you to have a light dinner and avoid spicy, fried and fatty foods.

6. Workout

Here's another good reason to go for a run or to hit the gym regularly. Workouts are beneficial for your overall health and your sleep patterns as well. It helps you fight depression and anxiety, the two main negative effects of a disturbed sleep. It induces a sense of exhaustion which allows you to sleep deeper and better.



Exercising during the day can help you sleep better

7. Know how and when to use lights

Sitting in a brightly-lit room can stop you from sleeping peacefully and working in a dark room can make you feel sleepy. So when it comes to your sleep patterns, lighting has an important role to play. Before going off to sleep, dim the lights of your room and as soon as you wake up, turn on the light. This will help you sleep better and wake up better as well.

