Digestion: Try These Homemade Drinks Before Bed To Relieve Constipation

Constipation refers to the condition when a person experiences difficulty in passing stools, typically accompanied by infrequent bowel movements and hard, dry stool. It can be caused by various factors such as low fiber intake, inadequate fluid intake, lack of physical activity, certain medications, hormonal changes, and dietary issues.

While consuming a drink before bed may not directly cure constipation, it can potentially help alleviate the symptoms or provide relief in some cases. Certain drinks, especially those rich in fibre or known for their laxative properties, can help soften the stool and promote regular bowel movements. Keep reading as we discuss a list of drinks you can have before bed to boost your health.

10 Drinks to consume before bed for better digestion:

1. Chamomile tea

Chamomile has anti-inflammatory properties and can promote relaxation, reducing digestive discomfort. Steep chamomile tea bags in hot water for a few minutes, then drink before bed.

2. Ginger tea

Ginger aids digestion, reduces bloating, and helps relieve nausea. Grate fresh ginger root and steep in hot water for 10 minutes. Strain and enjoy.

3. Lemon water

Lemon juice stimulates digestive enzymes and detoxifies the body. Squeeze half a lemon into warm water and drink slowly before bed.

4. Peppermint tea

Peppermint contains menthol, which relaxes the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract, easing digestive issues. Steep peppermint tea bags in hot water for 5 minutes and drink warm.

5. Turmeric milk

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe the gut. Mix 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder with warm milk and a pinch of black pepper. Drink it before bed.

6. Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera gel can reduce inflammation and promote gut healing. Blend fresh aloe vera gel with water or juice and consume in moderation before bedtime.

7. Apple cider vinegar tonic

Apple cider vinegar aids digestion and can help restore stomach acid levels. Mix 1-2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with warm water and honey. Drink before bed.

8. Fennel seed tea

Fennel seeds can alleviate gas and bloating by relaxing the digestive muscles. Crush 1-2 teaspoons of fennel seeds and steep in hot water for 10 minutes. Strain and drink warm.

9. Dandelion root tea

Dandelion root supports liver function and improves digestion. Steep dandelion root tea bags in hot water for 10 minutes. Strain and consume before bed.

10. Papaya smoothie

Papaya contains enzymes, such as papain, that aid digestion. Blend fresh papaya chunks with a bit of water or coconut milk to make a smoothie. Drink it before bedtime.

These homemade drinks benefit gut health by promoting digestion, reducing inflammation, soothing the stomach, and aiding in detoxification. Additionally, these drinks promote relaxation, which is crucial for proper digestion and quality sleep.

It is important to note that the effectiveness of these drinks may very from person to person, and it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional or a doctor for a proper diagnosis and specific treatment plan to address chronic or severe constipation. Additionally, maintaining a well-balanced diet, drinking plenty of water, and incorporating regular exercise are all important factors in preventing and managing constipation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.