5 Spices That Can Give Maximum Nutrition And Minimum Sickness

These spices can be added to almost every dish in Indian cuisine

Highlights Ginger can be used to treat nausea and morning sickness Mint and cumin are great for digestion Cinnamon is a spice with high medicinal properties

A person with a weak immune system is more susceptible to catching infections and getting sick as compared to a person with a strong immune system. Exercise and a healthy diet are the two most effective ways for building a strong immunity. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal believes that one can heal while you eat. She took to Instagram to share a list of herbs and spices in your cooking in order to gain maximum nutrition and eliminate all ailments from your life.

Herbs and spices you must include in cooking to gain maximum nutrition and minimum sickness

1. Ginger

Ginger or adrak is a spice which can be added to almost every Indian dish. All you need to do is grate it or chop it and add it during the initial stage of cooking, that is with onions, tomatoes, etc. Adding ginger at this stage allows the flavour of the spice to infuse in food properly. You can also include more ginger in your diet by having ginger tea or ginger pickle. The spice is high in gingerol, which is a substance with powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Ginger can be used to treat nausea and morning sickness. Chronic indigestion, osteoarthritis and muscle soreness are the other conditions which can be dealt with effectively by including ginger in your diet.

Also read: 8 Spices That Will Help You Stay Away From Diseases In Winter

2. Mint

Mint or pudina can either be added as a main ingredient or for garnishing to your food. You can also prepare mint chutney along with other ingredients such as onion, coriander leaves, red chilli powder, some salt, ginger, garlic etc. According to healthline, mint can help with irritable bowel syndrome and can mask bad breath. Including mint in your diet can help in getting rid of indigestion problems, decrease pain while breastfeeding and improve symptoms of cold.

Turmeric is also a very healthy spice which can offer numerous health benefits

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Cumin

Cumin or jeera is another great spice which can help in reducing digestion problems. It can be added to almost every dish and adds a very interesting flavour to the dish. Adding cumin to your food can improve your cholesterol levels. The spice can promote weight loss and cut down on fat in your body. Cumin is also a rich source of iron.

Also read: Nutritionist Reveals Surprising Ways In Which These Spices Can Boost Your Health

4. Cinnamon

Cinnamon or dal cheeni is a spice with high medicinal properties. It is loaded with antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties that can be great for health. Cinnamon can improve sensitivity to insulin and is thus great for diabetics. You can add cinnamon to your tea and coffee as well.

5. Cardamom

Cardamom is a delicious spice with a very distinct flavour to it. It has antioxidant and diuretic properties which are beneficial for controlling blood pressure. Anti-inflammatory effects of cardamom can offer protection from numerous diseases. You can chew cardamom to treat bad breath and prevent cavities. Last but not the least, cardamom is a spice popular for boosting digestion.

All of these spices are easily available in the market and are in fact in every other Indian kitchen. Include them in your daily diet to avail maximum benefits from them.

Also read: 9 Spices Which Can Help In Treating Frequent Gas And Flatulence

(Nmami Agarwal is a nutritionist at Nmami Life- Diet and Nutrition)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.