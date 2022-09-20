Diet: Here Are Best Diets To Follow For Better Health

Diet: Mediterranean diet encourages eating foods rich in nutrients and limiting unhealthy foods

Our diet is a huge part of our life and lifestyle. Our diet influences our physical as well as mental health. Hence, it is essential to pay special focus to our diet as we wish you to maintain good overall health.

In the world we live in, there are all sorts of information on the best diets, the best workout, the best lifestyle, and whatnot. This makes it hard for us to actually navigate what we should eat and how we should workout. In this article, we list all kinds of diets that have been proven to be helpful and healthy.

When we pick a diet for better overall health, the focus is to consume all and every nutrient and micronutrient. As all nutrients have specific benefits for our bodies. They all play a crucial role in facilitating various functions in our bodies. This may be restricted in certain weight loss diets, etc.

Here are the best diets to follow for better overall health:

1. Dash Diet

DASH, or dietary approaches to stop hypertension, is an eating strategy created to assist in the treatment or prevention of high blood pressure, also referred to as hypertension. You are expected to consume plenty of fruits, veggies, nutritious grains, and lean meats. Red meat, salt, added sugars, and fat are all in moderation. Despite not being a weight loss diet, many people who follow the DASH diet claim to have lost weight.

2. Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean diet has long been regarded as one of the ideal diets in terms of health, longevity, disease prevention, and nutrition. Based on its sustainable nature and benefits to nutrition. The Mediterranean diet is centered on ingredients that have historically been consumed in places like Greece and Italy. It is abundant in fruits and veggies, whole grains, olive oil, lentils, fish, and nuts. Red meat consumption should be limited, while foods like chicken, eggs, and dairy products should be consumed in moderation.

3. Flexitarian Diet

There are other adaptable plant-based diets, including the flexitarian diet. This is a plant-based diet that permits the occasional use of animal products. Typical vegetarian diets forbid all forms of meat but permit dairy items. Vegan diets typically forbid the consumption of any animal products, including dairy, butter, and occasionally other byproducts like honey. The flexitarian eating plan is regarded as more of a lifestyle than a diet because it lacks precise guidelines or recommendations regarding calories and macronutrients.

4. MIND Diet

In order to establish an eating plan that emphasizes brain functioning, the Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND) diet combines elements of the DASH and Mediterranean diets. The MIND diet, like the flexitarian diet, does not include a rigid meal plan but instead promotes eating 10 certain foods that are good for the brain. Per week, It expects consumption of six or more portions of leafy green vegetables daily, one serving of vegetables that aren't starchy, and five or more servings of nuts.

5. Volumetrics Diet

The Volumetrics diet is not a rigid diet. Rather, it is intended to be a long-term lifestyle modification. The volumetric eating plan encourages you to load up on nutrient-dense foods that are low in calories and high in water in order to promote weight loss. It also restricts items high in calories, such as cookies, candies, nuts, seeds, and oils. This diet can be altered to incorporate ‘healthy calories' such as poultry and nuts that might be limited for weight loss purposes.

In conclusion, the aim is to consume healthy, filling, and satiating food. Our food must contribute to improving our physical as well as mental health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.