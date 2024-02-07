Diabetes In Children: Look Out For These 9 Warning Signs

Identifying warning signs of diabetes in children is crucial for early diagnosis

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the way your body converts food into energy. There are two main types of diabetes i.e. type 1 and type 2.

Type 1 diabetes typically occurs in children and young adults. It is an autoimmune disease, where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. As a result, the body cannot produce insulin, a hormone responsible for regulating blood sugar levels. Type 1 diabetes requires lifelong insulin treatment.

Type 2 diabetes is more common in adults, but it can also develop in children and adolescents. It occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin or doesn't produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugar effectively. Type 2 diabetes is often associated with lifestyle factors such as poor diet, lack of physical activity, and excess weight.

Identifying warning signs of diabetes in children is crucial for early diagnosis and effective management of the condition. Keep reading as we share a list of warning signs to look out for in children.

Here are some warning signs to watch out for:

1. Frequent urination

Excessive thirst and increased frequency of urination may indicate diabetes. Look for signs of bed-wetting, increased bathroom trips, or unusually large urine volumes.

2. Extreme hunger

Notice if your child displays excessive hunger or experiences unexplained weight loss despite an increased appetite. This could be a sign of diabetes.

3. Increased fatigue

Children with undiagnosed diabetes may feel tired and lethargic even after getting enough rest.

4. Sudden vision changes

Blurry vision or trouble focusing might indicate high blood sugar levels. It's essential to get an eye examination if you notice any vision-related issues.

5. Slow healing of wounds

Wounds, cuts, or bruises taking longer to heal than usual could be a sign of diabetes, as high blood sugar affects the body's ability to heal.

6. Recurrent infections

Frequent infections, especially in the skin, gums, or urinary tract, may indicate diabetes. These infections occur due to increased sugar levels providing a favourable environment for bacterial growth.

7. Increased thirst

If your child seems unusually thirsty and asks for water frequently, it could be a sign of diabetes. This excessive thirst is triggered by the body's attempt to combat dehydration caused by excessive urination.

8. Mood swings

Irritability, mood changes, or unexpected behaviour swings can be warning signs, especially if accompanied by other symptoms like excessive thirst or urination.

9. Numbness or tingling

Diabetes might cause unusual sensations like numbness or tingling, typically in the hands, feet, or legs. Pay attention to any complaints about these symptoms.

If you observe any of these warning signs, it's important to consult a healthcare professional or paediatrician to get an accurate diagnosis. While diabetes cannot be cured, it can be effectively managed through medical interventions such as insulin therapy, dietary changes, regular exercise, and blood sugar monitoring. The treatment plan will be tailored to the child's individual needs and may involve a multidisciplinary approach involving physicians, dieticians, and diabetes educators. Regular check-ups and ongoing management are essential to ensure the child's long-term health and well-being.

