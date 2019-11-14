World Diabetes Day 2019: Control Your Blood Sugar Levels Naturally With These Effective Home Remedies

World Diabetes Day: Few home remedies for diabetes can work wonders on controlling blood sugars

World diabetes day observed on 14 November highlights the need to take necessary steps to control and prevent diabetes. Diabetes requires proper management of blood sugar levels to control the severe complications associated with it. Diabetes can be managed with simple modifications in diet and lifestyle. Some foods can work wonders in controlling blood sugar levels. These foods can naturally help you control blood sugars and make diabetes management easy. Here are some home remedies which can help you naturally control blood sugars. These remedies can be combined with your medications and a healthy lifestyle.

World diabetes day 2019: Home remedies to control blood sugar levels

1. Dr. Nisha Manikantan explains, "Herbs that can help with glucose metabolism are bur berries and haldi or turmeric. If you take turmeric, amla and karela, there are plenty of combinations with these drugs that are healthy. Simple mixture of amla and turmeric in the proportion of 2:1 can do wonders.

2. Mango leaves can also help you control blood sugar levels. According to experts mango leaf extract (Mangiferin) has the ability to inhibit the enzyme alpha glucosidase which results in controlled blood sugar levels. However, more research is needed to testify how far they are beneficial.

3. Cinnamon is another spice other than turmeric which can help you control blood sugars naturally. Cinnamon controls the activity of insulin. It can be added to your diabetic diet in various ways. You can once consult your doctor to known about the right dosage.

4. Flaxseeds are extremely healthy and a good source of fibre. Flaxseeds are a powerful source of antioxidants which improves insulin resistance. The presence of fibre and antioxidants make flaxseeds good for diabetics.

5. Fenugreek commonly known as methi contains many medicinal properties. It also helps in controlling blood sugar levels. Studies have also highlighted the benefits of fenugreek seed and water for diabetics.

Diabetes: How to douse the sugar craving?

Dr. Manikantan further explains how diabetics can deal with sugar craving, "Diabetics can make desserts that are fruit based- date based or fig based. But that too should be consumed within limits. Also, we allow honey for diabetic patients because honey doesn't do any harm."

Diabetes diet: Do not eat fruits if you are a diabetic-True or False? What are the fruits beneficial for diabetics?

"Usually, we allow all veggies and fruits," says Dr. Manikantan, "There are certain fruits which are really good for diabetes like berries, pomegranates. Amla is one medicine that triggers insulin secretion. The diabetic diet is not a simple one. There are certain fruits that can immediately cause an insulin spike but in the long term they do no harm. So for example, we allow one apple a day. Even fruits like mangoes and bananas that have high glycemic index, we recommend them to take it in limited quantities. What we have seen is, if we keep lot of restrictions on food that adds to the stress. So you don't have to avoid anything, but you keep it to very limited quantities. One can have karela or jamun (bitter guard and Indian blackberry) juice also. Both, bitter guard and Indian blackberries can regulate sugar."

(Dr. Nisha Manikantan, Senior Resident Ayurvedic Physician at Art of Living's Sri Sri Ayurveda Hospital)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

