Diabetes: Follow This Bedtime Routine To Control Blood Sugar Levels

A healthy sleep routine helps maintain blood sugar levels

People with diabetes have to take several measures and precautions to keep their blood sugar level under control. Failing to do so can lead to severe health complications including kidney and cardiovascular diseases. A number of factors can affect your blood glucose level and your bedtime routine is one of them. What you do and eat before going to bed can have an impact on your diabetic condition. Hence, it is crucial to consume the right food and follow the right regime.

Now, you don't have to be puzzled about which bedtime routine to follow. If you are diabetic, then you can follow some bedtime tips by nutritionist Lovneet Batra to keep the blood sugar level in check. In her Instagram post, the nutritionist insists that sleep is crucial for regulating healthy glucose levels. Below are some of her suggestions for diabetic people.

Control blood sugar levels with this bedtime routine:

1. Chamomile tea

The nutritionist suggests that those with diabetes can take a cup of chamomile tea before going to bed. She says the tea has anti-inflammatory, astringent, and antioxidant properties, which can help optimise blood sugar levels.

2. Soaked almonds

If you crave something to munch on at night then consider taking seven soaked almonds. According to the nutritionist, the magnesium and tryptophan in these nuts can enhance your sleep quality and can help deal with nighttime hunger pangs. Eating some almonds can also keep sugar cravings at bat, she adds.

3. Soaked methi dana (fenugreek seeds)

Diabetic people can also take some soaked methi dana to regulate their blood sugar levels. The nutritionist says that these seeds have "excellent hypoglycaemic" properties that can help control the glucose in the blood. She suggests eating one teaspoon of the soaked methi dana before dozing off.

4. Vajrasana pose

Besides consuming the right things before sleeping, the nutritionist stresses that sitting in vajrasana can also make a difference. She says that practicing it for fifteen minutes daily can lower the blood pressure and blood sugar. In addition, it may also improve blood circulation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.