Diabetes: Expert Shares 3 Drinks You Can Consume Daily To Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects how your body regulates blood sugar levels. Managing diabetes involves maintaining a balanced diet, staying physically active, monitoring blood sugar levels, and taking medications or insulin as prescribed.

While certain drinks can be incorporated into a diabetes management routine, it is essential to consider their impact on blood sugar levels. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares drinks that may be helpful in managing diabetes.

Drinks that will help manage diabetes, according to the nutritionist:

1. Methi seeds water

Soluble fibres in fenugreek including glucomannan fiber delays intestinal absorption of ingested sugars and alkaloids such as fenugrecin and trigonelline have demonstrated to possess hypoglycemic action, and 4 hydroxyisoleucine (4-OH Ile) amino acids act on pancreas to release insulin.

2. Giloy water

One of the alkaloid compounds in giloy is berberine. It is a traditional herbal remedy that human studies have shown reduces blood sugar. Berberine works in a similar way to the diabetes medication metformin

3. Cinnamon tea

Cinnamon increases glycogen storage by affecting the glycogen synthesis activity. The natural agents found in cinnamon serve as insulin to keep the blood glucose level stable

It is essential for individuals with diabetes to consult with a healthcare professional, such as a registered dietitian, to create a personalised meal plan that accounts for their specific needs, including any dietary restrictions or health conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.