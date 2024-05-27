Diabetics, Enjoy Mangoes Guilt-Free This Summer With These 4 Simple Tips

The expert recommends having not more than one mango a day to maintain healthy blood sugars

With summer, the mango season is also here. It is one of the most loved fruits which is delicious as well as nutritious. Mangoes are loaded with vitamin C, vitamin A, copper, folate, magnesium, potassium, vitamin B6 and vitamin K. Adding it to your diet can improve your gut health, help maintain a healthy weight, boost skin and hair health, control blood pressure and boost immunity.

As mangoes are extremely sweet, it is commonly believed that mangoes aren't safe for diabetics and can contribute to blood sugar spikes. However, with a few simple precautions, diabetics too can enjoy mangoes this season. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a few simple tips that can help consume mangoes without worrying about blood sugar spikes. Let's take a look at these.

Tips for diabetics to have mangoes safely

"If you love eating mangoes but you are scared that it will spike your blood sugar levels, here are a few hacks for you that can help," Batra said in the video.

1. Portion control

The expert recommends having not more than one mango a day to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. "One medium mango has about 50 grams of carbs so, if you are having half to one mango a day, you'll be absolutely fine," she mentioned in the video.

2. Balance it well

To balance the carb and sugar content, the nutritionist recommends combining it with healthy fats and fibre.

In the post, the expert explained that it is important to combine this high-carb fruit with other nutrients including fibre and healthy fats. You can have a cup of lemon water with soaked chia seeds or soaked almonds and walnuts before eating a mango. This will decrease the glucose spike after eating the fruit

3. Timing

To maintain healthy blood sugars, it is important to eat mangoes at the right time. Try having it before your active hours like before a walk and workout.

4. Eat in the right form

Diabetics should eat fruits in their natural form. Similarly, have mango as it is and avoid juices or shakes to prevent blood sugar spikes.

Diabetics can safely eat fruits. But remember, portion control and meal timings play a significant role.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.