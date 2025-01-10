Diabetes: Can A 30-Minute Daily Workout Help Manage High Blood Sugar Levels?

Regular exercise is one of the most effective ways to manage diabetes. Physical activity helps improve insulin sensitivity, allowing the body to use glucose more effectively, thereby reducing blood sugar levels. Exercise also helps with weight management, which is crucial for diabetes control. Additionally, it promotes better cardiovascular health, reduces stress, and improves overall energy levels, which are often affected in people with diabetes. Whether it's aerobic exercises, resistance training, or a combination of both, a consistent workout routine can significantly improve glycemic control and overall health. In this article, we share how can a 30-minute daily workout help manage high blood sugar levels.

10 Ways a 30-minute daily workout can help manage high blood sugar levels

A daily 30-minute workout enhances the body's ability to respond to insulin, meaning glucose can be taken up by cells more efficiently. This results in lower blood sugar levels, reducing the need for additional insulin or medication.

Physical activity utilises glucose as fuel, helping to lower blood sugar levels immediately after exercise. Consistent workouts help maintain this effect over time, making it easier to keep glucose levels within a healthy range.

Obesity is a major risk factor for Type 2 diabetes. A 30-minute workout helps burn calories, reduce fat, and promote lean muscle mass, all of which contribute to better blood sugar regulation.

Diabetes increases the risk of heart disease, but regular exercise strengthens the heart and improves circulation. A healthier cardiovascular system can enhance overall metabolic health and better manage blood sugar.

Stress can cause blood sugar spikes due to elevated cortisol levels. A daily workout, especially activities like yoga or brisk walking, reduces stress and helps stabilise blood sugar levels by regulating hormonal imbalances.

Poor sleep can negatively impact blood sugar control. Regular physical activity improves sleep quality, which is crucial for maintaining stable glucose levels and overall well-being in diabetes management.

Strength training or resistance exercises build muscle mass, which increases the body's ability to store glucose. This helps lower blood sugar levels as muscles act as reservoirs for excess glucose.

A daily workout lowers the risk of long-term complications such as neuropathy, retinopathy, and kidney issues by improving circulation, reducing inflammation, and enhancing metabolic health.

Exercising for just 30 minutes helps maintain steady glucose levels by improving how the body metabolises sugar throughout the day. It minimises the likelihood of sudden spikes or drops in blood sugar.

Diabetes can cause fatigue and mood swings due to fluctuating blood sugar levels. Exercise releases endorphins, improving mood and providing a sustained energy boost, making it easier to stay active and motivated.

By incorporating just 30 minutes of physical activity into your daily routine—be it walking, swimming, or weightlifting—you can effectively manage high blood sugar levels while boosting overall health and quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.