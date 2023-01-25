Diabetes: Add These Winter Superfoods To Your Diet To Keep Your Levels In Check

These winter superfoods will ensure your sugar levels stay in check

We should begin making preparations for a nourishing diet for the upcoming colder months while we enjoy the winter season. Diabetes sufferers in particular need to eat healthily to boost their resistance to illnesses and control their blood sugar levels over the season, which may fluctuate owing to changes in our daily routines.

Many people may become less active and forgo regular walks because of the cold mornings and evenings, which can cause blood sugar levels to rise. Additionally, people may turn to high-calorie items that might be detrimental to managing diabetes as a way to combat the cold. Hence, you can rely on these superfoods that can be the perfect addition to your winter diet if you struggle with high blood sugar levels.

Here are winter superfoods perfect for diabetics:

1. Oranges

Citrus fruits like oranges are a great source of potassium, fibre, and vitamin C. Since oranges have a low glycemic index, they do not instantly cause blood sugar levels to surge. For diabetic individuals, vitamin C is extremely important since it lowers blood glucose levels. Additionally a powerful antioxidant, vitamin C aids in the recovery of damaged cells. Type 2 diabetes-related health issues are lessened by this healing.

2. Fresh turmeric root

During the winter, fresh turmeric root is typically in plentiful supply. The primary component of turmeric, curcumin, is a potent anti-inflammatory and has a favourable effect on blood sugar regulation. Since diabetes is an inflammatory disease, every strategy for managing the condition that can reduce bodily inflammation is very important. Additionally, research indicates that curcumin helps reduce hyperglycemia, insulin resistance, and hyperlipidaemia (high cholesterol and triglycerides).

3. Amla

Amla also referred to as Indian gooseberry, is effective for Type 2 diabetes. It has a lot of chromium, which lowers blood sugar and increases insulin sensitivity. Additionally, it is abundant in Vitamin C, which has anti-oxidant and immunity-boosting qualities that are advantageous to diabetics. Amla can be consumed raw or with a dash of black pepper powder, or it can be made into murabba, pickles, candies, chutneys, or juice.

4. Cinnamon Tea

Natural spice and potent antioxidants are among many things cinnamon is known for. It has potent anti-inflammatory properties and boosts immunity in this way. Cinnamon has been shown in numerous studies to lower cholesterol levels, which lowers the risk of heart disease. Regular cinnamon consumption improves insulin sensitivity, which lowers blood sugar levels. It mimics the effects of insulin and enhances the uptake of glucose by cells, reducing blood sugar levels as a result.

5. Cruciferous Vegetables

Cruciferous veggies are readily available in the winter. These consist of cabbage, cauliflower, and broccoli. It has a lot of vitamin C, which helps to strengthen immunity. Another element, fibre, slows digestion and lessens feelings of hunger. Fiber also helps to reduce blood sugar levels. Sulforaphane is an ingredient found in broccoli. lowers blood sugar levels with help. These veggies include vitamin K, which lowers the risk of heart valve obstruction throughout the winter and aids in controlling blood clotting.

6. Apples

Apples are among the best wintertime source of carbohydrates, fibre, and vitamins. Due to its low glycemic index rating, it is the fruit of choice for diabetic patients. Antioxidant polyphenols can be found in apples. Polyphenols improve the body's metabolic balance, aid in the production of insulin, and slow down the body's cells' absorption of blood sugar. Because apples contain the antioxidant anthocyanin, they also lower the risks of developing type 2 diabetes and its complications.

Add these nutritious and beneficial superfoods to your winter diet to keep your sugar levels in check.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.