Diabetes: Add These Drinks To Your Diet To Better Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes and prediabetes are linked to hyperglycemia, sometimes referred to as high blood sugar. When your blood sugar level is high but not high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes, you have prediabetes. The hormone insulin, which enables your cells to use the blood sugar that is circulating, is typically produced by your body to control your blood sugar levels. As a result, insulin is crucial in controlling blood sugar levels.

Yet, a number of circumstances can impede the control of blood sugar and result in hyperglycemia. When your liver creates too much glucose, your body produces too little insulin, or your body cannot efficiently utilise insulin, these internal factors can contribute to high blood sugar levels. Insulin resistance is the name given to the latter. Continue reading as we share some early-to-make drinks that will help manage blood sugar levels.

Try these drinks to improve your blood sugar levels:

1. Chamomile tea

Many illnesses have long been treated with chamomile tea. It has antioxidant and cancer-preventive characteristics, and a recent study indicated that it might also help you control your blood sugar levels. Drinking one cup of chamomile tea after meals can help reduce blood sugar, insulin, and insulin resistance according studies.

2. Vegetable juice

Since the majority of 100% fruit juices include 100% sugar, you can try tomato juice or a veggie juice substitute. For a tasty supply of vitamins and minerals, create your own combination of green leafy vegetables, celery, or cucumbers with a few berries. Do not forget to include the berries in your daily carbohydrate intake.

3. Kombucha

A fermented beverage called kombucha is often produced from black or green tea. It's a fantastic source of probiotics, a class of healthy bacteria found in the stomach that has been thoroughly researched for its capacity to enhance blood sugar regulation.

4. Green smoothie

Green smoothies are a great way to add more fibre and nutrients to your diet while maintaining your hydration. To create a nutritious, homemade smoothie, try combining green veggies like spinach, kale, or celery along with some protein powder and some fruit. Fruits should be included in your daily carbohydrate intake because they contain carbs.

5. Coffee (without sugar)

By enhancing sugar metabolism, coffee may help reduce your chance of developing type 2 diabetes. It's crucial that your coffee be unsweetened, just like with tea. Coffee with milk, cream, or sugar has more calories overall and could have an impact on your blood sugar levels. You have a lot of options for low- or no-calorie sweeteners if you decide to use them.

6. Low-fat milk

Milk does add carbohydrates to your diet, but it also contains significant amounts of vitamins and minerals. Limit your intake of milk to no more than two to three 8-ounce glasses each day, and always choose unsweetened, low-fat, or skim varieties.

7. Turmeric water/milk

Curcumin, a compound in this golden spice, may help maintain the function of your pancreas and stop prediabetes from developing into Type 2 diabetes. The use of turmeric can help the body become more sensitive to the effects of insulin.

Incorporate these simple drinks to your routine if you are struggling with high blood sugar levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.