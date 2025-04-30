Diabetes: 7 Low-GI Fruits Diabetics Can Enjoy Guilt-Free This Summer

The summer season offers a wide variety of fruits, and incorporating them into your diet can provide impressive health benefits. Firstly, fruits are an excellent source of hydration, which is crucial in hot weather. Many fruits, such as watermelon, muskmelon, and strawberries, have high water content, helping to keep the body hydrated. Secondly, fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which can boost the immune system and provide energy during long, warm days.

Individuals with diabetes often hesitate to consume fruits due to their natural sugar content, fearing that they might cause blood sugar spikes. However, diabetics can safely enjoy fruits by making wise choices. While fruits contain natural sugars, they also provide essential nutrients and fibre. The key is to select fruits with a low glycemic index (GI), as these are less likely to cause significant increases in blood sugar levels. For those unfamiliar, the glycemic index is a tool used to measure how specific foods affect blood sugar levels. The lower the GI, the less impact the food may have on your blood sugar.

Here's a list of low-GI fruits that diabetics can enjoy this summer guilt-free:

1. Mango

Yes, diabetics can eat mangoes but in moderation. Mangoes contain a good amount of fibre and antioxidants which can minimise the overall impact on blood sugar. Additionally, Mangoes have a low glycemic index. People with diabetes can eat mangoes in moderation and in smaller portions.

2. Banana

Bananas are also good for people with diabetes. Bananas are a good source of fibre, potassium, vitamin B6 and vitamin C. They also contain beneficial plant compounds.

3. Cherries

Cherries have a low GI and provide vitamins and fibre. Cherries can also help boost heart health and reduce inflammation.

4. Apple

Apples are versatile, filling, and have a low GI. Eating them with the skin increases their fibre content.

5. Orange

With a moderate glycemic index, oranges provide vitamin C, fibre and antioxidants.

6. Peaches

Fresh peaches are nutritious and can be enjoyed in moderation. Peaches are a good source of vitamins K, A and C.

7. Grapes

Grapes have a low GI value and contain a range of antioxidants. Eating grapes can help reduce inflammation, boost gut health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Individuals with diabetes should check their blood sugar levels regularly and consult their healthcare provider to tailor their fruit consumption to their specific needs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.