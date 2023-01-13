Detox Drinks: Try These 5 Options To Improve Overall Health

Cucumber, mint, ginger, and lemon detox water can aid better digestion and overall health

In one of her recent Instagram reels via her Instagram page Nutrition.By.Lovneet, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares 5 beneficial detox water recipes that you can add to your routine. She writes, "Detox water has been gaining popularity amongst people who wish to look after their health and fitness. It is believed that one of the easiest ways to relieve uneasiness, discomfort, and bloating, and strengthen immunity with the goodness of fruits and herbs.

She writes, “Yet, the exact properties of detox water vary depending on the ingredients you use and the strength of the infusion. So, here are a few detox water recipes to make sure you stay healthy and look fine."

1. Coriander Water

This is a great drink to have first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. It acts as a natural diuretic to draw out excess water retention in the body. It also helps boost insulin production bod and enhances liver health which helps control metabolism in the body.

2. Apple- Cinnamon Infused Water

A superb metabolism booster. The antioxidants present in apples and cinnamon help to it strengthen the immune system and fight various kinds of infection

3. Cucumber + Mint + Ginger + Lemon

This one is a powerful detox drink as it comes infused with ingredients that work together. Ginger is a root that aids digestion and clears your stomach. Lemon helps alkalize your body, mint cleanses your system.

4. Strawberry And Lemon

Strawberries are excellent in taste and are rich in antioxidants, reduce inflammation, and help with insulin levels. Combining it with water and lemon juice also helps to flush out and cleanse the body, while supporting digestion and balancing pH levels.

5. Jeera Water

Drinking jeera water concoction can help detoxify your body, remove all toxins from it, suppress hunger hormones and even speed up the metabolism.”

She ends by saying, “To Note: Having too much of Detoxes that contain diuretics can increase your risk of becoming dehydrated and experiencing low electrolyte levels, which can be life-threatening”



Try these detox water for better health!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.