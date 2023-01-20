Desi Superfoods Edition: Add Some Desi Goodness To Your Diet, According To Nutritionist

Eating 'desi' superfoods can be easy, efficient and cheaper

Superfoods are nutrient-dense foods with a high concentration of healthy vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. However, "superfood" is not a term that is accepted by science, and there are no rules that define what constitutes a superfood. However, compared to other less nutrient-dense foods, some foods, such as blueberries, salmon, and kale are particularly useful in terms of nutrition.

The Indian diet is also abundant in superfoods. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra aims at discussing these ‘desi' superfoods in one of her recent Instagram posts via @Nutrition.By.Lovneet. Read on to find out what she says.

She writes, “Superfoods are probably the most searched term by health enthusiasts on the internet today! Luckily, a typical Indian kitchen is loaded with a treasure trove of desi superfoods that you have not paid attention to in all these years. These superfoods can provide you with health and longevity and will eventually be easier on your pockets. It is time to include them in your diet ASAP”. She continues,

1. Coconut for avocado

Coconut was long vilified for its high saturated fat content, but experts say it has many benefits. Every part and product of the coconut, be it the water, the white flesh, or the oil, is loaded with nutrients. Coconut oil, in particular, is considered heart-healthy and good for weight loss because it speeds up metabolism.

2. Amaranth leaves for kale

Amaranth or rajgira leaves contain a wide range of health-essential nutrients such as iron, potassium, and Vitamin C. They also contain higher levels of tocotrienols, a type of vitamin E that helps lower bad cholesterol levels.

3. Amla for goji berry

Amla is rich in Vitamin C; thus, helps you attain better vision. Amla has chromium a mineral that regulates carbohydrate metabolism and is said to make the body more responsive to insulin, further keeping the blood sugar levels in check.

4. Amaranth for quinoa

While quinoa is trending, its Indian counterpart is Amaranth. Amaranth is a complete protein that is uncommon among grains and pseudocereals. It contains about four times as much calcium and twice as much iron and magnesium which helps in boosting your calcium and protein levels to keep you full of energy.

5. Ashwagandha for ginseng

Ashwagandha, the Indian Ginseng or Winter Cherry helps reduce stress and regulate cortisol levels. It also enhances focus and mental stamina and reduces irritability and stress-related cravings.

6. Ghia/ lauki for zucchini

Bottle gourd, has always been regarded as one of the healthiest vegetables, and for a reason. Lauki has the highest content of choline, which serves as the precursor of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which in turn is crucial for retaining and enhancing memory.

7. Kanji for kombucha

Kanji, is a prebiotic drink which many may relate to as an Indian Kombucha. Kanji helps in increasing satiety and is an all-rounder for eye health. It is rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, which protect against eye damage due to ageing. So, scoot over kombucha; and go for probiotic kanji.

Take a look at her post:

Add these 7 foods to your diet to stay fit through the winter season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.