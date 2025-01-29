Dermatologist Talks About Common Grooming Mistakes To Avoid In Winters

Being well-groomed is not just about looking sharp. It is also about avoiding easily overlooked grooming mistakes. Even if you have a great wardrobe and a perfect hairstyle, neglecting proper skin care can ruin the overall impression. To help you stay on top of your grooming game, dermatologist Dr Kiran has shared three common mistakes and how to fix them.

Common grooming mistakes and how to fix them

1. Stop using body soap on your face

Body soap is too harsh for the delicate skin on your face, especially in winter. Instead, switch to a gentle, non-foaming cleanser that keeps your skin hydrated and healthy.

2. Avoid scalding hot showers

Hot showers may feel comforting, but they strip your skin and scalp of essential moisture, leading to dryness and dandruff. Opt for lukewarm water instead - it's still cosy and much kinder to your skin.

3. Skip oil massages for dandruff

While oil massages might feel relaxing, they can worsen dandruff by trapping more dirt and grease on your scalp. Instead, use dandruff-specific treatments to balance and soothe your scalp effectively.

In her caption, Kiran writes, "You don't have to suffer this winter, take control of your grooming routine and keep your skin and scalp feeling fresh!"



In a previous Instagram post, Dr Kiran shared practical tips for maintaining healthy hair during the winter season. If you are dealing with flakes and dryness, moisturizing and nourishing treatments can help restore scalp health. Avoid common dandruff triggers such as heavy oils and harsh styling products.

For winter hair care follow these tips

1. Use a gentle, sulfate-free shampoo – This helps minimize damage and keeps your hair healthier.

2. Reduce heat styling – Opt for low-heat alternatives instead of daily use of high-heat styling tools.

3. Deep conditioning is key – Strengthen your strands with deep conditioners, both before and after shampooing, for extra hydration and repair.

"Don't forget to oil your ends with coconut or castor oil to lock in moisture," concluded Kiran.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.