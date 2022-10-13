Dengue: Dengue Cases On The Rise, Here's What You Should Do

Dengue may lead to cold symptoms

The rise in dengue fever during the COVID-19 pandemic has raised concerns throughout the world, not only in India. In Southeast Asian and Latin American nations, dengue fever is typically widespread at this time of year. However, the rate of cases increasing each year is concerning.

The cases are not exclusively heightened this year. This year, according to civic authorities, dengue cases are emerging earlier due to weather that is favourable for mosquito reproduction. In Delhi, there were 9,613 dengue cases last year, which is the most since 2015, along with 23 fatalities, which is the most since 2016.

Understanding how dengue might be recognised and identified early is crucial. The first symptoms following a mosquito bite might appear between 4 and 10 days later. Dengue infection symptoms include high-grade fever (up to 104 °F), chills, skin rash, face flushing, retro-orbital (behind the eyes) headache, joint aches, nausea, and easy skin bruising. In cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever, there may be bleeding from the gums and gastrointestinal system, which, if not recognised and treated promptly, can be deadly.

There is no single antiviral medication that can treat dengue. Maintenance therapies are crucial, including oral rehydration, antipyretics to reduce fever, etc. The best care for patients with more severe symptoms, particularly those suspected of having hemorrhagic fever, is provided in a hospital. Elderly dengue patients have a higher risk of hemorrhagic fever and shock and may appear in an unusual way. In addition to the severity of the dengue, age and the existence of co-morbid illnesses are linked to lengthy hospital stays.

Delhi's dengue cases are increasing, with more than 300 new cases reported within the first 5 days of October. 693 cases in all were recorded in September. These statistics have raised the concerns of many. Let's understand what can be done to prevent dengue.

It is ideal to seek correct precautionary steps to help reduce the risk of contracting dengue. Here are preventive measures to help you lower the risk of dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases:

Removing the opportunity for these mosquitoes to reproduce in an environment containing stagnant water. This may lessen the risk of dengue. One can wear long-sleeved clothing, complete pants with socks, and covered shoes to prevent mosquito bites. It is best to wear this type of protective clothing, especially in locations where dengue is prevalent. Make sure your windows are firmly closed and the door screens are impenetrable. By doing this, any chances of mosquitoes getting inside the house would be eliminated. The period from dawn to dark is when mosquitoes most actively transmit vector-borne diseases. You can get two layers of protection from mosquito bites by sleeping under a mosquito net. Using mosquito repellents can help prevent mosquito bites, particularly in tropical locations with dense populations and crowds. When visiting tropical locations and even when you are indoors, apply mosquito repellent ointment to your body.

These precautionary steps can help you lower your risk of developing mosquito-borne diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.