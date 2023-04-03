Dementia: Do You Have Poor Memory Or Is It Dementia? Watch Out For These Warning Signs

While poor memory is a normal sign of ageing, certain signs might indicate dementia

Poor memory refers to an occasional or temporary inability to recall information, while dementia is a group of symptoms that affect memory, thinking, and social abilities to the extent that it impairs daily functioning.

Dementia is a progressive condition that deteriorates over time, while poor memory can be caused by a variety of factors such as stress, lack of sleep, or medication side effects. Memory problems may improve with lifestyle changes or treatments, while dementia requires ongoing management and care.

Memory problems can be a normal part of ageing and typically involve occasional forgetfulness or difficulty recalling names or dates. However, when memory problems are persistent and interfere with daily life, it may indicate something more serious, such as dementia.

Dementia is a group of cognitive disorders characterised by memory loss and other symptoms that affect a person's ability to carry out daily activities. If you or someone you know is experiencing memory problems, it is important to pay attention to the following warning signs that may indicate dementia.

Warning signs of dementia:

1. Memory loss that disrupts daily life

One of the hallmark symptoms of dementia is memory loss that disrupts daily life. People with dementia may forget important appointments, names of family members or friends or struggle to recall information learned recently.

2. Difficulty completing familiar tasks

Another sign of dementia is difficulty completing tasks that were once familiar, such as driving to a familiar location, cooking a meal or remembering how to use common household items.

3. Misplacing items and being unable to retrace steps

People with dementia may misplace items, like their keys or wallet, and struggle to retrace their steps to find them. They may also accuse others of stealing or hiding their belongings.

4. Confusion with time or place

People with dementia may forget what day it is, where they are or how they got there. They may also have difficulty understanding time, frequently asking the same question or forgetting how much time has passed.

5. Poor judgment or decision-making

Dementia can cause changes in judgment and decision-making abilities, leading to poor choices or risky behaviour. This can manifest as giving away large sums of money, falling for scams or neglecting personal hygiene.

6. Withdrawal from work or social activities

People with dementia may begin to withdraw from work or social activities they once enjoyed, due to changes in their abilities, discomfort with social situations or fear of embarrassment.

7. Changes in mood or personality

Dementia may cause changes in a person's mood or personality, leading to increased irritability, aggression, depression, anxiety or apathy. They may become easily agitated or upset and struggle to communicate emotionally with others.

If you or someone you know is experiencing any of these seven warning signs, it is important to speak with a healthcare professional. Early diagnosis and treatment may help slow the progression of dementia and improve the quality of life for the affected individual and their loved ones.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.