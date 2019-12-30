Delhi Winter: It was 2.6 Degrees This Morning! If You Are Feeling Colder Than Usual, Here's What You Can Do

Drink plenty of warm fluids this season to stay warm and healthy

Delhiites woke up to a chilly, foggy morning this Monday. Temperature fell down to as low as 2.6 degree Celsius from 2.8 degrees on Sunday. This is lower than Shimla's 3 degree Celsius. Some of you might be feeling cold all the time, despite wearing sufficient layers, taking warm fluids, etc. Your body may react differently to cold as compared to someone else. Your resting metabolic rate can determine how cold you feel when temperatures go so low. Also, an underlying medical condition can be the reason why you feel more cold than usual.

4 reasons why you feel more cold than usual

1. Sleep deprived

Sleep deprivation can be one of the many reasons why you feel cold all the time. Sleep plays an important role in regulating body temperature. Lack of sleep can interfere with body's circadian rhythm and make you feel more cold than usual. The human body follows 24-hour cycle and even a slight change in it can disrupt its normal functioning. So, if you are not sleeping well, try to get some sleep and see if it helps you feel a little less cold.

Photo Credit: iStock

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Weight loss

Of the many perks of losing weight, this isn't one. You all must be well aware of the fact that the body uses fat to maintain its internal temperature for staying warm. If you have lost weight recently, then it might be the reason why you feel colder than usual. Also, if you are on a low-calorie diet, then your metabolism is likely to slow down-making it difficult for the body to regulate temperature.

3. Hypothyroidism

Thyroid hormones are responsible for regulating body's temperature. Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body is unable to produce sufficient thyroid hormones. Lack of sufficient thyroid makes it difficult for the body to regulate temperature, thus making you feel colder. Weight gain, depression, dry skin, fatigue and forgetfulness are other symptoms of hypothyroidism.

Photo Credit: iStock

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Anemia

If you have anemia, then you are quite likely to feel colder than usual. Lack of healthy red blood cells (RBCs) can make you feel chilly. RBCs carry oxygen throughout the body. Anemia is a result of iron deficiency because of poor diet, inflammatory bowel disease or blood loss. Iron deficiency reduces blood circulation in limbs, making you feel colder than usual.

Here are some tips to keep you warm in this chilly weather

Drink warm fluids: Warm water, chicken/vegetable soups, tea, coffee etc can help you keep warm.

Warm water, chicken/vegetable soups, tea, coffee etc can help you keep warm. Layer yourself: Do not shy away from wearing layer over layer. Warm woollen sweaters, socks, jeggings and puffer jackets should be your go-tos right now.

Do not shy away from wearing layer over layer. Warm woollen sweaters, socks, jeggings and puffer jackets should be your go-tos right now. Stay active: Do not choose lying down all the time because of the cold. Try to stay active and do not skip exercising as it can help you feel less cold this time of the year.

Eat the right kind of foods: Foods rich in good fat are exactly what you need this time of the year. Ghee, avocado, eggs, oily fish and cheese are some examples of foods that can induce warmth in the body. Cinnamon, hot chilli peppers and gingers are also foods that can help you stay warm.

Foods rich in good fat are exactly what you need this time of the year. Ghee, avocado, eggs, oily fish and cheese are some examples of foods that can induce warmth in the body. Cinnamon, hot chilli peppers and gingers are also foods that can help you stay warm. Take a warm bath: A warm bath is considered to be an effective tool to keep you warm and cosy in chilly winter. No matter how lazy you feel, get up and take that warm bath for your own.

Stay warm and healthy this season!

