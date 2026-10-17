The Delhi government plans to use 85 existing molecular diagnostic machines under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) to strengthen hepatitis B and C testing, with 2,500 testing chips each for the two infections sought for the current financial year.

The Truenat platforms are portable molecular diagnostic machines that use polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based tests to detect infections, including tuberculosis, by identifying genetic material in patient samples.

Under the proposed arrangement, the government plans to initially earmark one Truenat platform per district for viral load testing of patients who test positive for hepatitis B and C, subject to the concurrence of the State Programme Officer of the NTEP.

Viral load tests measure the amount of virus in a patient's blood and help assess the infection. The initiative aims to improve access to testing and strengthen coordination between national health programmes, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The government has submitted a demand for 2,500 Truenat chips each for hepatitis B and hepatitis C to the Central Programme Division for 2026-27. The National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme's central unit has indicated that the chips will be procured centrally by the Centre, the statement said.

The government also plans to utilise existing testing machines beyond regular working hours and on holidays, depending on workload and operational requirements, to expand testing capacity.

Technicians will be trained and incentivised to conduct the tests, it said.

The broader screening plan also envisages the use of portable X-ray facilities, with a special focus on women, particularly pregnant women, to facilitate early identification of health conditions requiring further investigation.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government was focusing on strengthening diagnostic services by making optimal use of existing healthcare infrastructure and improving access to timely testing for hepatitis B and C.

The proposed district-level arrangement will proceed subject to the required concurrence and operational planning, the statement added.

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