Daily Salt Intake: Know How Much Salt You Should Have

Too much consumption of salt can increase your blood pressure

Salt is an essential part of everyone's diet. In India, almost every food item contains salt and this leads to overconsumption of salt. Sodium is the main element of salt which should be consumed wisely on a daily basis. According to the World Health Organisation, high sodium diets can increase blood pressure and put an individual at a higher risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, gastric cancer, obesity, osteoporosis, Meniere's disease and kidney ailments. Therefore, it is crucial to monitor your salt intake. Keep reading to know, how much salt you should be consuming in a day and some smart tips to reduce overall salt consumption.

How much salt should you consume in a day?

The World Health Organisation recommends consumption of less than 2000 mg of sodium per day which is equivalent to less than 5 g/day.

WHO also recommends consuming iodized salt which is fortified with iodine. Enough iodine intake is essential for healthy development of brain in the womb. It also enhances mental function in young children and adults in general.

How to reduce overall salt intake:

It can be difficult to reduce salt intake on a daily basis without compromising the taste of the food. However, for overall well-being, it is essential to consume sodium within the recommended range. Here are some simple tips that can help reduce your salt intake:

Eat fresh foods: Most processed foods are loaded with added salt and sugar. Therefore, consuming more fresh foods can help eliminate excess salt from the diet.

Read labels carefully: Before buying any food product, read labels carefully. It will help you know how much salt you are consuming indirectly.

Use herbs and spices: You might find it difficult to enjoy foods with less salt. Adding herbs and spices can enhance the taste and also offer many health benefits.

Limit commercial products: Many commercial products such as sauces, dressings and instant products have high sodium content. It is best to limit their consumption.

Several foods naturally contain sodium. Therefore, it is wise to reduce consumption of added salt.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.