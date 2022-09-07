Cystic Acne: 10 Superfoods To Calm Down Breakouts

Yogurt and other foods rich in good bacteria help clear out bad bacteria from our skin

Deep under the skin, pus-filled acne cysts (pimples) form on those with cystic acne. The cysts associated with acne can be quite large and painful. To lower the chance of infection and scarring, cystic acne should be treated by a dermatologist. Your skin can clean up with the use of antibiotics and topical (skin) treatments with prescription dosage.

Our lifestyle and dirt significantly influence the existence of cystic acne. While certain foods can flare up acne, some foods can help reduce these breakouts and may even help heal pre-existing acne. Superfoods are known for their exceptional nutritive value and benefits. In this article, we list the best superfoods you can consume if you are suffering from cystic acne.

10 Best superfoods for people with cystic acne:

1. Lemon

Fresh lemon juice is popular for tightening sagging skin and obscuring blemishes because it naturally acts as an astringent. Although it is not advised to use it as a topical therapy. Straight lemon juice is excessively acidic and can harm the protective layer of your skin. It is ideal to be consumed orally for the best results.

2. Berries

Some of the most common berries are strawberries, cherries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries. The antioxidants in the berries function as a combined attack against those irritating dark spots, preventing them from ever forming in the first place. Vitamin C is an effective solution against spotty skin.

3. Nuts

Due to their abundance in omega-3 fatty acids and other beneficial fats that are vital for the health of your skin, almonds and walnuts are referred to as "skin food." These have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant characteristics that aid in the healing of acne.

4. Yogurt

For healthy skin, a healthy gut is essential. The live bacteria that are found in fermented probiotic supplements are crucial for the health of your gut. A clean stomach will gradually guarantee a clean face.

5. Oranges

Vitamin C, another necessary vitamin for avoiding acne, is regarded as the vitamin powerhouse of oranges. Oranges have anti-inflammatory qualities that aid in the healing of the inflammation and redness around acne. They also help maintain your skin's youthful appearance for a very long time.

6. Pumpkin seeds

Zinc and vitamin E, both of which are vital for healthy skin, are abundant in pumpkin seeds. They help treat cystic acne and blemishes while also preventing breakouts. The omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids they contain are abundant.

7. Quinoa

You might feel less constipated because of the 17–27 grams of fibre that is found in just one cup of cooked quinoa. Regular bowel movements help your body rid itself of toxins, which leads to better skin and fewer dark patches.

8. Salmon

The finest source of omega-3 fatty acids is salmon with the skin, but sardines, mackerel, and anchovies are all great options. Omega-3 fatty acids shield your skin from UV damage, lowering your risk of skin cancer and brown patches brought on by extended sun exposure.

9. Garlic

One food that is particularly rich in the chemical compound Allicin, which is excellent for eliminating dangerous germs and viruses, is garlic. It acts as an organic antibacterial. Uncooked garlic is recommended because it contains a higher amount of allicin than cooked garlic.

10. Cauliflower

This cruciferous vegetable is rich in histidine, a potent amino acid. Histidine stops those damaging UV rays from wreaking havoc on your skin and can help prevent existing dark spots from getting worse from too much sunshine.

In conclusion, our diet can play an integral role in improving or worsening our skin health. Add these nutrient-packed superfoods to your daily diet to help fight off cystic acne and to heal it as well. Make sure to also drink ample water. These foods do not alternate proper treatment which must be sought by a professional.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.