PCOS Acne: What Causes Them & How To Treat PCOS Acne

PCOS stands for Polycystic ovary syndrome. PCOS is a hormonal disorder that might cause our ovaries to increase in size. This may also cause small cysts to inhibit the outer edges. PCOS has become one of the most common disorders in women.

This imbalance in hormones causes various changes in a women's body. Acne in many cases may be due to hormonal imbalances. Hormonal acne is an extremely common symptom of PCOS. This acne cannot be treated like others. In this article, we discuss how we can treat PCOS acne. We must also discuss various causes behind PCOS acne.

Here are common causes of PCOS acne:

The hormonal imbalance caused by PCOS affects our skin in these ways.

1. Increased sebum

Sebum refers to the natural oils our skin produces. This sebum production may increase due to PCOS. Excess sebum on the skin attracts more dust and bacteria on the skin.

2. Inflammation

Inflammation of the skin and pimples may also be due to PCOS acne. Inflammation might cause redness and make the skin more reactive and sensitive.

3. Stress

Stress and other mood changes are common symptoms of PCOS. Stress and other prolonged mood disorders may lead to or worsen acne.

4. Bacteria

You may be prone to bacterial infections due to excess sebum production, inflammation, and cystic acne caused by PCOS.

5. High sugar levels in the blood

An increase in blood sugar levels is extremely common in women with PCOS. This case of hyperinsulinemia triggers increased production of androgens which might worsen acne.

Here's how you can treat PCOS acne:

1. See a doctor

The best solution to hormonal acne is to seek professional help. Experimenting or seeking guidance from unreliable sources might worsen your acne.

2. Over-the-counter solutions

There are various ways through which you can control your PCOS acne. Using a gentle cleanser and avoiding strong medications and products without prescription may be the first step.

3. Consume dietary supplements

Various nutrients such as vitamins, calcium, protein, iron, etc. help improve our health and our skin's health.

4. Eat right

Eating healthy foods can help maintain good skin health. You should avoid fried foods. We encourage you to eat healthy home-cooked meals. You must also consume food that has anti-inflammatory properties.

5. Workout

Working out helps balance hormones, blood sugar, stress, and other factors that are responsible for PCOS acne.

Some things to keep in mind:

1. Don't pick on your pimples

The most important step toward reducing PCOS acne is to avoid touching it. Touching your face can make it prone to bacterial infections. Picking on your pimples might cause marks and worsen inflammation.

2. Wash face regularly

Washing your face regularly ensures all the dust and bacteria are washed off which otherwise might be absorbed by your skin due to excess sebum.

3. Understand your skin type

Understanding your skin type can help you pick skincare products that work well for your skin type.

4. Understand that it is normal

As discussed, PCOS acne may worsen due to stress. It is important to understand that PCOS acne is normal and temporary.

In conclusion, PCOS may not be completely preventable but can be controlled through the right medication and lifestyle choices. What we eat, how often we exercise, etc. all influence our hormone levels. We encourage you to follow a healthy lifestyle and regularly see your doctor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.