Curry Leaves Can Help You Prevent Chest Congestion; Know Some More Benefits Of Kadi Patta

Curry leaves are loaded with vitamin E, calcium and iron

Several desi ingredients including the traditional spices have a range of health benefits. And one of these is curry leaf or kadi patta. Yes, besides introducing a nice flavour to your recipes, these leaves are packed with many nutrients. These vibrant green leaves are easily available in Indian households and are used in a variety of food items including dal and many others. Recently, nutritionist Pooja Makhija shared a few notable health benefits of curry leaves in an Instagram post. Let's take a look at these.

Amazing health benefits of curry leaves

She says, "One simple ingredient present in every Indian kitchen that helps you fight this air pollution - curry leaves." In the caption, Pooja mentions, "Proudly native to India where its leaves are used for culinary and medicinal properties."

In the video, she explains, "Curry leaves are antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and expectorant properties that help release respiratory problems. It helps to loosen out the mucus and relieve it from the nasal passage as well as prevent chest congestion."

The caption states, "Curry leaves are a rich source of vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin B2, vitamin E, calcium, and iron. It helps in the treatment of dysentery, diarrhoea, diabetes, morning sickness, and nausea by adding curry leaves to your meals."

According to Pooja, the essential oils and vitamin A are quintessentially the reason why it suits an irritated throat and dry skin that occurs during this weather."

Some other benefits of curry leaves are as follows:

1)Restore a healthy lipid profile

2) Boost healthy lipid profile

3) Improve skin, eye and hair health

4) Stabilise sugar levels

5) Aid wound healing

She suggests putting an entire nicely washed twig in a glass of vegetable juice daily. That's how you can help yourself breathe better, feel better and fight the winter strongly. "Start consuming 10-15 leaves about 4-5 times a week and see the magic unfold," she adds.

Now that you know the advantages of adding curry leaves to your diet, do not skip this ingredient while cooking food at home.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.