Covid-19: Highest Number Of Cases Reported In Delhi Since September; Here's Why & What To Do

According to information provided by the city health department, Delhi's COVID-19 cases reached 300 on Wednesday for the first time since August 31 of last year, and the positive rate increased to 13.89%. It further stated that there were two other deaths linked to Covid. On August 31, Delhi reported 377 cases, two fatalities, and a positive rate of 2.58 percent. Delhi recorded 214 cases on Tuesday, with a positive rate of 11.82 percent.

Amidst this, the daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi are again on the rise, reporting the highest since September last year. This is a cause of concern for the residents of the national capital and the government as they fear a surge in cases and are trying to take precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

What is causing a rise in Covid-19 cases?

Experts claim that the sub-lineage of the Omicron strain, XBB.1.16, which has the ability to bypass previous immunity, is the primary cause of the spike. As Covid-19 is a cyclical viral infection, spikes will occur from time to time. The virus can evade the human immune response from either vaccination, prior infection, or both because of genetic changes, slow loss of immunity, abandoning of safeguards, increased mixing, travel and these factors together.

What preventive measures are to be followed?

Here is everything you need to know about the current situation and precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19:

Wear a Mask: One of the most important measures to take is to wear a mask properly while stepping out of the house. It is also essential to wear it in the right way so that it covers the nose and mouth entirely. Experts suggest that one should avoid touching the mask while wearing it. Maintain Social Distancing: Social distancing is another critical measure to take, especially when you are outside. It is essential to maintain a distance of at least two meters from the people around you to minimise the chances of contracting the virus. Regular Handwashing: Washing hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is an effective way to keep the virus at bay. One should also avoid touching their face, nose, or mouth after touching any surface, especially in public spaces. Avoid crowded places: One of the key precautions that should be taken is avoiding crowded places such as public parks, markets, or shopping malls. If you must step out, try to keep it as brief as possible to minimise the risk of exposure to the virus. Get Yourself Vaccinated: The vaccination drive is now open to people above 45 years of age, and it is advised that everyone who is eligible should get themselves vaccinated. It is one of the most effective ways to reduce the severity of the virus and protect oneself from getting infected. Self-Isolation: If you experience any symptoms of Covid-19, self-isolate immediately and seek medical advice. It is better to err on the side of caution and isolate yourself until you get tested and receive the medical advice needed.

The situation in Delhi is concerning, and every individual should take precautionary measures to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. It is essential to follow the guidelines the government and health experts laid down to contain the spread of Covid-19.

