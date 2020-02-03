Coronavirus Update: Third Case Confirmed In India- 10 Points To Note At The Moment

Coronavirus can infect people from all age groups

The third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Kerala, says state health minister. The virus has killed 361 people (as per National Health Commission) in China. The neighbouring country is seeing increasing number of international travel bans. The virus has now spread to more than two dozen nations, including Russia, Britain and India. Coronavirus outbreak has been declared a "global health emergency" by the World Health Organization. Wuhan is the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak. Many countries have evacuated citizens from Wuhan, including India.

Here are 10 points about coronavirus that you must know at the moment:

1. The Indian government has suspended online visa facility for China. This was after the second case was confirmed in (Kerala) India. Now, three coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.

2. A second special Air India flight brought 323 Indians from Wuhan. The evacuated people have been quarantined at a special army facility in Manesar near Delhi.

3. Union Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the situation. He also said that he's in touch with Kerala's health minister on a regular basis.

4. The WHO has a issued a public information on coronavirus, which mentions important facts about the infection. It has mentioned that the virus can infect people of all ages groups. The elderly and those with already-existing diseases like asthma, heart disease and diabetes are at higher risk of catching coronavirus infection, WHO said.

5. Antibiotics do not work against these viruses, as they are designed to work against bacteria only. However, a bacteria co-infection is possible and thus a patient hospitalised for coronavirus may receive antibiotics as part of treatment.

6. There is no specific medicine for treating and preventing coronavirus till now. The WHO is currently studying cures and is working with partners for better research and development.

7. As of Monday, the number of Coronavirus-related deaths rose to 361. 17,205 cases have been confirmed, as per National Health Commission of China, reports Xinhua news agency. 1,52,700 people are under observation, among which 21,558 are suspected cases.

8. To protect yourself from coronavirus, it is important to wash hands regularly with soap and water, especially after contacting pets. Doing this can offer protection from bacteria like E.coli and salmonella.

9. Flu shots are not protective against coronavirus. So, if you have taken flu shots recently, you can still get infected with coronavirus.

10. If you experience respiratory symptoms like cough, cold, and flu-like symptoms, go for a diagnose immediately.

