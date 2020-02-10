Coronavirus Outbreak: Death Toll Rises To 908 In China With 40,171 Infected Cases; WHO To Accelerate Research And Innovation

Coronavirus death toll has crossed 900 in China

Coronavirus death toll has crossed 900 in China. National Health Commission of China has confirmed 40,171 infected cases as of Monday. At least 25 countries have confirmed cases. Several nations have evacuated their citizens from Hubei. Two deaths have been confirmed outside China due to coronavirus, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines. India has till now reported three positive cases in Kerala.

The World Health Organisation is convening a global research and innovation forum to mobilize international action in response to the new coronavirus. "Understanding the disease, its reservoirs, transmission and clinical severity and then developing effective counter-measures is critical for the control of the outbreak, to reduce deaths and minimize the economic impact," said Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, WHO Chief Scientist.

With more cases being discovered across the world WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has urged countries to prepare for the possible arrival of the infection but stressed people should remain calm.

Follow prevention steps to control the spread of coronavirus

How to prevent coronavirus?

Currently, there is no vaccine for coronavirus. It is extremely important to control the spread with right prevention steps. "People must have access to accurate information to protect themselves and others," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Some of the effective measures explained by WHO on their official website include-

1. When coughing and sneezing cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue - throw tissue away immediately and wash hands

2. Frequently clean hands by using alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water

3. Avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough

4. When visiting live markets in areas currently experiencing cases of novel coronavirus, avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals and surfaces in contact with animals

5. If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing seek medical care early and share previous travel history with your health care provider

6. The consumption of raw or undercooked animal products should be avoided. Raw meat, milk or animal organs should be handled with care, to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods, as per good food safety practices.

