Coronavirus: 4 Tips To Deal With Skin Issues Caused By Wearing A Face Mask

Skincare issues while wearing mask is surely a thing. Health organizations like the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend wearing cloth masks whenever stepping out in a public space. While it does help in preventing coronavirus and curbing the spread of it, wearing a mask comes with its set of challenges for skin health. Skin irritation, rashes and acne are some issues that one may experience with regular wearing of face masks. Keep reading to know how to prevent these skin issues and ways to deal with them effectively.

1. To prevent skin irritation

Firstly, it is important to use a mask that is comfortable and breathable. Wear a mask made with cotton fabric. The mask should be made up of three layers of fabric, it should cover your nose and mouth well, and it should neither be too tight nor too loose. Doing this can help in preventing skin irritation and excessive sweating while wearing a mask.

2. To prevent acne

Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia says that washing your face as often as possible can help in preventing acne breakouts. Carry a few extra masks with you if you are too sweaty. Sweating under the mask can contribute to acne breakouts. "Use a salicylic acid face wash. It can help in un-obstructing your pores and reduce pimples. Avoid using make-up. Keep it light and easy and avoid any form of obstruction on the skin," Dr Lohia recommends.

Wash your face with salicylic acid face wash, after taking off the mask

3. To prevent dust and dirt accumulation

Along with your hands, do wash your face after taking off the mask. It will help in cleansing off the sweat and dirt which may have accumulated on your skin and may be causing open pores.

4. Be careful if you remove the mask

Some people may still find it difficult to wear a mask all the time, without removing it. If you are someone who constantly takes the mask on an off, then be careful of not wearing the mask inside out. It defeats the whole purpose of wearing the mask and may also trigger skin issues.

