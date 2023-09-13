Copper For Healthy, Glowing Skin: Here's How It Helps; Know Food Sources

Amaranth, lentils, soya beans and green apples are a few food sources of copper

Many invest significant amount of money on expensive skincare products in pursuit of clear and youthful skin. However, these products often fail to deliver the desired results. But, copper won't let you down. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, consuming this mineral can work wonders for your skin. A diet rich in copper helps to stabilise skin proteins and promote the production of collagen and elastin, resulting in firmer and more youthful-looking skin.

Here's how copper helps achieve glowing skin

According to Lovneet Batra, copper can have a positive impact on your skin for the following reasons:

1. Protein synthesis and stabilization:

Copper plays a crucial role in synthesising and stabilising skin proteins. This helps in maintaining the structure and integrity of the skin, contributing to a healthier appearance.

2. Biocidal properties:

Copper features potent biocidal properties, which prevents various skin issues and maintains a clear complexion.

3. Collagen and elastin development:

Copper aids in the development of collagen and elastin, two essential components required for skin strengthening and firmness. Collagen and elastin makes skin tighter and more resilient.

4. Hyaluronic acid production:

Copper also stimulates the production of hyaluronic acid, a natural skin-plumping compound. This results in smoother, more youthful-looking skin that feels rejuvenated.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggests food items like amaranth, lentils, soya beans, green apples, jackfruit, raisins, almonds, and groundnuts are rich sources of copper.

Some other skin-friendly foods

Lovneet Batra often shares natural methods for achieving radiant skin. In another Instagram post, she listed down some skin-friendly food items.

1. Mint: Mint leaves are a great source of rosmarinic acid, an antioxidant that promotes healthy and hydrated skin by enhancing blood circulation.

2. Bitter Gourd: Loaded with antioxidant compounds like vitamin C, vitamin E, and various carotenoids, bitter melon protects skin cells from damage and contributes to improved skin health.

3. Jamun: Jamun offers skin protection against UV damage and chemical irritants. It reduces redness, itching, inflammation, restores the skin barrier, and boosts hydration.

4. Amla: Amla stimulates fibroblast proliferation and provides robust photo-protection against UVB-induced cytotoxicity. It also exhibits strong anti-hyaluronidase activity, preventing premature skin ageing and wrinkle formation.

5. Ash Gourd: Rich in vitamin E, ash gourd shields the skin from free radical damage, resulting in smoother and healthier skin.

Follow these simple tips to get healthy and glowing skin.

