Cooked Or Raw? Here's The Healthiest Way To Eat Spinach To Get Maximum Nutrition

Eating spinach can help boost iron levels

Spinach is one of the healthiest leafy greens. It is often recommended to add spinach to your daily diet, especially during the winter season. Spinach also known as palak is commonly used to prepare curries. Some also add it to pasta and salads. However, not consuming spinach the right way can affect its nutritional value. As you know, the cooking method affects the nutrient content of foods. Similarly, spinach should also be consumed the right way to retain all the essential nutrients.

In an Instagram video, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared 3 common mistakes that you should avoid while consuming spinach. Let's take a look at these.

Avoid these mistakes while consuming spinach

1. Do not eat raw

In the caption of the video, Nmami mentioned that eating raw spinach can contribute to the formation of kidney stones. She explained that spinach contains oxalic acid that can interfere with the absorption of minerals like calcium and iron. Oxalic acid forms crystals when bound with calcium. Therefore, eating raw spinach can trigger the risk of developing kidney stones.

2. Do not over-cook

On the other hand, overcooking spinach can lead to nutrient loss. It can deplete all the calcium present in it.

3. Do not make a smoothie

Blending spinach in a smoothie is a common practice these days. However, not many know that blending spinach leaves can break down the fibre and won't eliminate the oxalic acid present in it.

What is the correct method to cook spinach?

The nutritionist recommends lightly cooking the spinach.

She mentions that lightly cooked spinach contains all the vital nutrients with limited oxalic acid.

Let's also take a look at some notable health benefits of eating spinach:

Spinach is power-packed with nutrients like vitamin A, Vitamin C, calcium, iron, folic acid and much more

It contains antioxidants that can help reduce oxidative stress

Spinach can help boost eye health and regulate blood pressure numbers

Spinach is also loaded with fibre that can help boost digestion and support weight loss

So, this winter do not miss these amazing benefits of spinach and consume it the right way.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.