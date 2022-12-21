Congestion Or Thick Mucus Troubling You? Prepare This Simple Tea At Home For Quick Relief

Turmeric is a powerful spice loaded with several medicinal properties

Do you also consume a mixture of ginger and honey to deal with a runny nose or cough? Well, you are not alone. It's just one such home remedy that people follow to stay protected from seasonal flu or infections. Cold, fever and other respiratory illnesses are common during the winter season. However, before going to the doctor directly, many of us try to deal with it through different home remedies. If you are someone who swears by the same, do take a look at the latest post shared by lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho. He shares a powerful home remedy for lung health issues, congestion and thick phlegm/ mucus.

Cold and cough in winter: Try this simple remedy

Well, the overproduction of phlegm or mucus in the body can be quite troublesome. In the caption, Luke mentions, "Make an informed decision ...this has been working for so many of clients hope it works for you ..."

Refer to the remedy below:

Ingredients:

Onion (chopped) - 1 tablespoon

Chemical-free jaggery - 1 tablespoon

Turmeric - 1/4th tablespoon

Black pepper - A pinch of it

What to do?

Just take all these ingredients together. Boil them for about three minutes and simmer for three minutes more. Consume it.

As a concluding note, Luke states that you can follow this remedy only if it suits you, otherwise, don't.

You can also try other homemade drinks like turmeric milk to stay warm and healthy this winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.