Cold Wednesday Morning In Delhi: Top Winter Foods To Keep You Warm And Cozy

It was a misty morning for the national capital on Wednesday with cold winds keeping the minimum temperature at 8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. "There was shallow to moderate fog in the morning; however, the sky got cleared soon and will remain that way until sunset after which haze or smoke will cover the sky," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. With persistent cold conditions and moist westerly winds, the air quality in Delhi moved slightly towards the upper level of the 'very poor' category with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 322.

"Although the wind speed is moderate, moisture in the air and persistent cool conditions are holding the pollutants close to the ground," System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research said.

The agency further said that there won't be any immediate relief from the 'very poor' air quality in Delhi and it might further deteriorate a few notches in the next three days.

After the weekend's rainfall, the IMD has again forecast light rainfall or thunderstorm in Delhi during Saturday and Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperature on Wednesday is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, the season's average, while the maximum settled at 20 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

(With inputs from IANS)