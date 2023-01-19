Cholesterol: Winter Foods That Boost Good Cholesterol

Pectin is a component which lowers LDL and boosts HDL which is ample in apples

The body, which is generally at rest, craves calorie-dense foods to stay warm as a result of the drop in body temperature, which is why the winter months are notorious for binge eating. All these indulgences in scrumptious foods and drinks could raise your cholesterol levels.

Although high cholesterol can run in families, it is more often brought on by bad lifestyle decisions, making it both treatable and preventable. A healthy diet, persistent exercise, and occasional medication can all help lower high cholesterol. Read on as we share winter foods to boost HDL.

Here are winter foods that can help boost good cholesterol in winter:

1. Apples

Pectin, which can lower LDL cholesterol and enhance your LDL-to-HDL ratio, is a key component of this crisp fruit. Apples contain a ton of polyphenols as well. Additionally, a study found that those polyphenols may help the inflammation or clogging of your arteries by preventing the oxidation of LDL cholesterol.

2. Nuts

The heart-healthy fats found in nuts, such as Brazil nuts, almonds, pistachios, and other varieties, as well as peanuts, which are technically legumes, are plentiful. They also include a lot of fibre and something called plant sterols in them. Plant sterols prevent your body from absorbing cholesterol. Just keep in mind that nuts contain a lot of calories, so use a measuring cup or scale to control your portion sizes if you're managing your intake.

3. Berries

The antioxidant components anthocyanins, phenolic acids, stilbenes, tannins, and carotenoids that are abundant in strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and cranberries have been related to reduced inflammation and improved cholesterol levels.

4. Leafy greens

Dark leafy vegetables may help your body eliminate more harmful cholesterol by binding to bile acids and improve your HDL-to-LDL ratio noticeably. The antioxidant lutein, which has been demonstrated to stop cholesterol from adhering to arterial walls, may be responsible for this benefit.

5. Bananas

The potassium and fibre in bananas can decrease cholesterol and blood pressure. Because they are a good source of soluble fibre, which supports a healthy body and immune system, bananas are particularly well known for this benefit.

6. Pomegranate

Pomegranate juice contains antioxidants, specifically polyphenols. Pomegranate juice contains more antioxidants per volume than many other fruit juices. One of the many heart-protective benefits antioxidants are known to provide is a reduction in low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or "bad") cholesterol.

7. Cauliflower

Cauliflower has a lot of plant sterols, a type of lipid that helps stop the intestines from absorbing cholesterol. Along with this, there are omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin C, magnesium, antioxidants, and the anti-inflammatory vitamin K.

8. Fatty fish

By substituting fish for meat, which contains saturated fats that raise LDL, and omega-3 fatty acids that lower LDL, eating fish two or three times a week can lower LDL in two different ways. In addition to lowering blood triglycerides, omega-3 fatty acids shield the heart from developing irregular cardiac rhythms.

Keep these foods in mind if you have high bad cholesterol. HDL-rich foods can also help reduce bad cholesterol.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.