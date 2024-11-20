Cholesterol Management: 8 Seeds To Lower LDL Levels Naturally

Including these seeds in your daily diet can significantly help lower LDL levels

Certain foods can naturally lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL), often referred to as "bad cholesterol." These foods work by providing soluble fibre, healthy fats, and plant sterols, which help reduce cholesterol absorption in the gut and improve lipid metabolism. Soluble fibre from oats, beans, and fruits binds to cholesterol in the digestive system, aiding its excretion. Healthy fats in nuts and seeds, especially omega-3 fatty acids, improve HDL ("good cholesterol") levels and reduce LDL. Including these foods in your diet, alongside a healthy lifestyle, can significantly benefit heart health. In this article, we share a list of seeds you can add to your diet to reduce LDL levels.

8 Seeds to lower LDL levels naturally

1. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3 fatty acid, and soluble fibre. ALA helps reduce inflammation and lower LDL cholesterol by improving lipid profiles. Ground flaxseeds are easier to digest and can be added to smoothies, yogurt, or baked goods.

2. Chia seeds

Packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and antioxidants, chia seeds help reduce LDL cholesterol and improve overall cardiovascular health. Their gel-like consistency when soaked aids in trapping cholesterol in the digestive system. Sprinkle chia seeds over cereal, salads, or desserts.

3. Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds contain phytosterols, compounds that compete with cholesterol for absorption in the digestive tract, reducing LDL levels. They are also rich in vitamin E, which prevents LDL cholesterol from oxidising, a key step in plaque formation. Enjoy them as a snack or in trail mixes.

4. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are high in magnesium and healthy fats, both of which help lower LDL cholesterol. Magnesium relaxes blood vessels, improving circulation and reducing cholesterol buildup. Add them to soups, granola, or baked goods.

5. Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are a great source of lignans, compounds that help improve lipid metabolism. They also provide plant sterols and monounsaturated fats, which lower LDL cholesterol. Toasted sesame seeds can enhance the flavour of salads, stir-fries, or baked dishes.

6. Hemp seeds

Hemp seeds contain a balance of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, along with arginine, an amino acid that promotes heart health by reducing inflammation and lowering LDL. Blend them into smoothies or sprinkle over avocado toast for added crunch.

7. Poppy seeds

Poppy seeds are a lesser-known source of healthy fats and plant sterols. These compounds not only lower LDL but also promote HDL levels. Use them in baking, salad dressings, or as a garnish for cooked vegetables.

8. Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds are rich in soluble fibre, which binds to cholesterol in the gut, preventing its absorption. They also help regulate blood sugar, indirectly supporting heart health. Soak the seeds overnight and consume them on an empty stomach or use them in curries.

Including these seeds in your daily diet can significantly help lower LDL levels while improving overall cardiovascular health. Pair them with a balanced diet and regular exercise for the best results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.