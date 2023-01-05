High Cholesterol? Here Are 5 Healthy Oils That You Can Add To Your Diet

Certain cooking oils can make our cholesterol worse while some might help improve it

A form of waxy material (blood fat), cholesterol aids in the production of bile, vitamin D, cell membranes, and steroid hormones. All of the cholesterol required by your body is produced by your liver. However, animal-based foods, which are the main sources of cholesterol, can also provide you with cholesterol. Foods heavy in trans and saturated fats, however, cause the liver to create more cholesterol.

Saturated fats in oils should also be taken into account because they can raise cholesterol levels. For instance, saturated fats found in coconut oil, palm oil, and palm kernel oil may raise levels of so-called "bad" cholesterol. Hence, it is important to do the necessary research and find the healthiest option for you if you have cholesterol. Here are the healthiest oils for people with cholesterol.

Add these oils to your diet if you have cholesterol:

1. Sesame oil

Although sesame oil has a lesser smoke point than the others, it is free of cholesterol. Additionally, it contains a balanced amount of fats, with over 5 g of monounsaturated fat and 2 g of saturated fat in each tablespoon. Sesame oil can be used to sauté vegetables or as a component of salad dressing, but it may interfere with other types of cooking due to its stronger, nuttier flavour.

2. Peanut oil

A high-heat cooking oil derived from peanut plant seeds is known as peanut oil. The majority of nutrients are preserved in raw or cold-pressed peanut oil, which is also a cost-effective choice. The high smoke point of peanut oil makes it perfect for grilling, roasting vegetables, and searing meats. Although you can deep-fry with peanut oil, this cooking technique is bad for cholesterol and negates the oil's health advantages.

3. Olive oil

Since it has no cholesterol, extra-virgin olive oil, the least processed type of olive oil, is one of the healthiest options. Pick cold-pressed olive oil since it is of the highest quality because the temperature is never exceeded during the pressing process. Although regular olive oil is lacking in anti-inflammatory qualities, it is still nutritious and includes monounsaturated fats. However, the smoke point of extra virgin olive oil is not very high. Therefore, it works best when cooked slowly over medium heat, dressed over a salad, or used as a topping for pasta.

4. Chia seed oil

Alpha-linolenic acid, which contributes to the production of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, is abundant in the golden-colored oil known as chia. It is ideal for mild sautéing, pasta, and salads because of its extremely high smoke point and bland flavour. Although the chia seed contains a lot of fibre, the oil doesn't because of the extraction procedure. Therefore, you shouldn't rely on chia seed oil to satisfy your demand for fibre.

5. Avocado oil

Avocado oil, which is made from the pressed flesh of the fruit, is delicious even at high temperatures. Of all oils, avocado oil has the highest concentration of monounsaturated fats, which provide anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and heart health advantages. Additionally, avocado oil has healthy antioxidants like lutein that your body cannot naturally make. So including avocado oil is a fantastic way to get lutein, which promotes eye health. Sadly, despite avocado oil's health benefits, it can be somewhat pricey.

You can incorporate these oils into your cooking if you have cholesterol to help manage your cholesterol levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.