These Vegetables Can Help Lower High Cholesterol Levels

High cholesterol levels can be harmful because they increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. When too much LDL (bad cholesterol) builds up in the arteries, it can form plaques, narrowing the arteries and restricting blood flow, leading to conditions like atherosclerosis. This can result in serious complications such as heart attacks or strokes. Certain vegetables can help lower cholesterol levels because they are rich in soluble fibre, which binds to cholesterol in the digestive system and removes it from the body. Read on as we share a list of vegetables that can help lower your cholesterol levels.

1. Spinach

Spinach is rich in lutein, a type of carotenoid that helps reduce cholesterol levels by preventing the build-up of cholesterol in the arteries. Its high fibre content also plays a role in lowering LDL (bad cholesterol) by binding to cholesterol molecules in the digestive system and helping the body excrete them. Consuming spinach regularly can improve heart health and reduce cholesterol levels naturally.

2. Broccoli

Broccoli is a nutrient-dense vegetable packed with soluble fibre, which helps lower cholesterol by binding to bile acids in the gut and expelling them. This process forces the body to use cholesterol to produce more bile acids, reducing the overall cholesterol level. Broccoli also contains antioxidants and phytochemicals that contribute to heart health by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress in blood vessels.

3. Okra

Okra, or ladyfinger, contains a high amount of soluble fibre, particularly pectin, which can help lower cholesterol levels by binding to bile acids and cholesterol in the intestines, preventing their absorption. Okra also contains mucilage, a gel-like substance that helps in flushing out toxins and excess cholesterol from the body. Regular consumption of okra can support healthy cholesterol levels.

4. Carrots

Carrots are rich in soluble fibre, particularly pectin, which helps lower cholesterol by reducing its absorption in the gut. The antioxidants and beta-carotene in carrots also play a role in preventing oxidative stress and inflammation in the arteries, promoting overall cardiovascular health. Adding carrots to your diet can help reduce LDL cholesterol and support heart function.

5. Eggplant

Eggplant (brinjal) is another vegetable high in soluble fibre, which helps lower LDL cholesterol. Its fibre content slows down cholesterol absorption in the intestines, helping to regulate cholesterol levels. Eggplant also contains antioxidants that protect blood vessels from oxidative damage, further reducing the risk of high cholesterol and related heart issues.

6. Kale

Kale is a cruciferous vegetable packed with fibre and antioxidants. These compounds bind to bile acids in the digestive system, helping to lower cholesterol levels by forcing the body to use more cholesterol to produce new bile acids. Kale's high fibre content also helps remove excess cholesterol from the bloodstream, making it a heart-healthy vegetable to include in your diet.

7. Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts are loaded with fibre and antioxidants, which help in lowering cholesterol levels by reducing inflammation and oxidative damage to blood vessels. The fibre in Brussels sprouts binds with cholesterol and bile acids in the digestive tract, preventing their absorption into the bloodstream.

Including these vegetables in your diet regularly can help manage cholesterol levels effectively, supporting overall heart health and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.