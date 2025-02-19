Chocolate Strawberry Clusters: Celebrity Trainers Recipe Is Deliciously Nutritional

Fresh strawberries, packed with sweet and tarty flavours are a delight to the senses. Keeping aside their brilliantly juicy taste, strawberries also come with a wealth of health benefits. The vibrant fruit is loaded with antioxidants, dietary fiber, Vitamin C and anti-inflammatory properties contributing to an enhanced immune system, improved skin quality, better digestion and lower risk of chronic ailments. What's more, strawberries are a natural alternative to sugary delights which can be used to prepare a variety of items like smoothies or desserts. Now, celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has dropped a video on Instagram, guiding us on how to make chocolate strawberry clusters — a snack both delicious and nutritional.

The clip begins with Yasmin Karachiwala cutting off the leafy calyx from the top of the strawberries. Next, she slices the fruits in two halves before adding them to a bowl. A generous amount of yogurt is poured into the bowl, followed by drizzling some chocolate syrup. The celebrity trainer mixes all the ingredients well and scoops the creamy consistency with a spoon to keep them in white sheets. More strawberry chunks and delectable chocolate chips are added to the thick blend before they are dropped in a bowl of chocolate sauce. Once again, Yasmin stirs them to perfection and voila! Scrumptious chocolate strawberry clusters are ready.

“A snack so good, you will want to make it on repeat!” reads the caption.

Previously, Yasmin Karachiwala revealed the “ultimate” snack to keep your energy levels high and blood sugar levels in check. Sharing a video on Instagram, the fitness expert recommended consuming Californian almonds. These almonds are especially helpful for patients suffering from type-2 diabetes.

According to Yasmin, Californian almonds are infused with the goodness of protein and dietary fiber, leading to improved heart health and maintaining overall wellness. That's not all, these almonds can also help you in curbing late-night cravings. “So the next time you are looking for a power pack, blood-sugar friendly snack, go for Californian almonds,” says the health expert.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.