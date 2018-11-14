Children's Day 2018: Include These Foods With Healthy Fats In Your Child's Diet

Children's Day is celebrated on the 14th of November all across India.

Include healthy fats in your child's diet Whole eggs are actually loaded with essential vitamins and minerals An entire cup of milk is used to produce a single thick slice of cheese

Children's Day is celebrated on the 14th of November all across India. The significant day is celebrated to pay a tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru, who was the first Prime Minister of India. Jawaharlal Nehru was born on 14th November, 1889. Jawaharlal Nehru, was also called Chacha Nehru and was well known for his love for children. On this day, clothes, chocolates and gifts are often distributed amongst children, while schools organize different events such as fate, debates, flee market, music and dance performances. Children's Day is celebrated across India to spread awareness of the rights, care and education of children.

This Children's Day ensure that your child gets adequate amounts of fat. Children need fats in their diets in order to ensure optimum health. Healthy fats supply nutrients that are essential for growth and development. Fats are necessary for energy as well as the absorption and metabolism of some nutrients. Fats are specially important to the brain, as human brain is comprised of 70 percent fat. They are used for building the membranes around every cell in the body and also play a key role in the formation of hormones. But at the same time it is very important for you to include healthy fats in your child's diet. Unhealthy fats like refined oils, cocoa butter, sour cream, burgers, ice cream, candy bars, fruit juices, white bread and potato chips.

Top 10 healthy fats you should give to your children:

1. Avocados:

Avocados are rich in healthy, unsaturated fats and calories. Therefore, they are the perfect option to include in your child's diet. As an added benefit, avocados are also rich in essential vitamins and minerals like vitamins K, E, A and C, folate, niacin, potassium, phosphorous and magnesium.

2. Nut butters:

Nut butters such as peanut butter, almond butter or cashew butter are some healthy fats which should be given to children for their overall development. Also nut butters are excellent sources of protein, calories and healthy fats.

3. Cheese:

An entire cup of milk is used to produce a single thick slice of cheese. It is a great source of calcium, vitamin B12, phosphorus and selenium, and other important nutrients. It is also very rich in protein. Cheese, like other high-fat dairy products, contains powerful fatty acids that help in reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes. You can make add cheese to sandwiches, wraps, rolls and even grate on salads.

4. Eggs:

Whole eggs are actually loaded with essential vitamins and minerals. They contain a little bit of almost every single nutrient we need. They are high in proteins, the most important nutrient for losing weight. Eggs are perfect for early morning breakfast and a great way to start your day. Moreover, eggs are a versatile food which helps you prepare it in a number of ways so that your child does not get bored.

5. Yogurt:

Like other dairy products yogurt is loaded with healthy fats probiotic bacteria, that can have a positive impact on your health. Just make sure you choose real, full-fat yogurt and read the nutritional label carefully. Unfortunately, many of the yogurts found on store shelves are low in fat, but loaded with added sugar and preservatives instead. You can yogurt to your child's smoothies to give it a nice creamy texture.

