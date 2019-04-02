Children With Digestion Issues Are Prone To Future Mental Health Problems: Study; Better Gut Health And Other Tips For Prevention

Make sure your child sleeps well to prevent gastrointestinal problems and mental health issues

Highlights Avoid refined carbs and sugar for a while to improve gut health Low-carb diet can restore bacteria balance in gut Regular exercise can help in keeping your child healthy

Gastrointestinal problems in children may have an impact on their brain and behaviour as they grow to maturity, a Columbia University study has said. Researchers of the study - published in journal Development and Psychopathalogy - mention that gastrointestinal problems in children could in fact be a red flag for future emotional problems in the child. It has been previously noted that there is a strong connection between the gut and brain. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho has often informed in his live sessions on Facebook that poor gut health can have a direct impact on your brain.

How to improve gut health to prevent gastrointestinal problems and mental health issues

There are multiple ways by which you can improve your gut health. A healthy diet, less stress and regular exercise are a key to better gut health and warding off mental health issues.

According to Luke, eliminating triggers like gluten, dairy, sugar, caffeine, milk and meat can help in preventing a leaky gut, which is the root cause of numerous digestive and mental health issues. Including a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet can increase your fibre intake. Fibre helps in improving gut flora and also prevents onset of constipation.

Probiotics are one of the most important foods for improving gut health and preventing gastrointestinal problems. They provide the gut with good bacteria, which in turns helps in improving gut flora.

A healthy diet can prevent gastrointestinal problems in children

Photo Credit: iStock

Practice the art of mindful eating as it is one of the most effective ways of dealing with most health problems. Eat peacefully, have your complete focus on food while you are eating, practice portion control, chew your food properly and eat slowly to retrieve maximum nutrients from your food. Mindful eating ensures a healthy gut and prevents mental health problems. It is also an effective way to prevent weight gain.

Make sure children sleep well if you want to prevent onset of gastrointestinal problems and mental health issues. This is because 95% of body's serotonin (sleep hormone) levels are secreted by the gut. Lack of sleep can disrupt hormonal balance and negatively impact gut health.

If you want to restore balance of gut bacteria, make sure you limit intake of refined carbs and sugar. If you constantly experience issues with gut health, try going on a low-carb diet for a while. It may help in restoring bacteria balance in the gut.

Lastly, regular exercise is the single most effective way of prevent gut issues, digestion problems, gastrointestinal problems and mental health problems. Include both cardio and strength training exercises in your routine and make sure you do 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise and 90 minutes of high intensity exercise in a week.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

